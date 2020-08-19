Light volume favors the bull, and trade is LIGHT.



The ES is starting to get heavy.



Light volume and grinding rallies go together like bread and butter. But in the end, they end negatively (market correction and weight gain, respectively).



I think it is fair to say the market, and even the economy, have performed as well as could possibly be expected. A 10% unemployment rate is far from ideal, but it is a far cry from the bread lines that were envisioned in March. That said, all-time highs seem to be a great place for the market to take a pause and reassess the risks.



For instance, what if government assistance continues to taper and jobs don't bounce back in the service industry as some are hoping. Here in Las Vegas, roughly half of the casinos remain closed. Many of the local casinos have already announced they will not be reopening at all and others will put the idea on hold until the summer of 2021. For a city that relies on tips and union service jobs, the outlook is murky. Sin City obviously isn't the proxy for the US economy, but it is an example of how each city will have its own demons to contend with (rioting, looting, migration, etc.) that has yet to be considered with current equity valuations.



In summary, we still believe the market will see irrationally exuberant pricing (S&P 500 near 3,550) but a short-term correction before those levels are seen wouldn't be shocking.



Treasury Futures Markets





30-year Treasury Bond Futures





Treasury specs are complacently long, that might not end well.



Not long ago, it was impossible to find a bond bull "on the street". Yet, Treasuries have done nothing but go up for years. In fact, the sentiment investors have had in Treasuries has been the quintessential contrarian indicator. The bears remained heavily short for long periods of time as prices increased but now that the rally could be cracking we are seeing one of the largest net long positions held by speculators in recent history. Ironic, isn't it?



It feels as though we could be getting to the end of this historic run. While this isn't a popular opinion, it might be the correct one. We will be looking for one last-hurrah rally in the short-run but the bears should be ready.



Treasury futures market consensus:



We are long-term bearish, but Treasuries will likely spend the next week or two bouncing.



Technical Support: ZB: 176'28, 173'20, 171'26, 169'08, 165'19 ZN: 138'22, 137'24, 136'17, 134'28, and 133'24



Technical Resistance: ZB: 181'14, 184'12, and 189'18 ZN: 139'22 and 140'15





Stock Index Futures







We aren't necessarily bearish in stocks, but welcome a correction.



The reality is the market has come a long way with without any interference from the bears. Ironically, the bears probably have more to do with the rally than the bulls. As we have explained in previous newsletters, the bulls are holding positions without a care in the world while the active trading volume is coming from the bears cycling in and out of short positions. Due to fatigue and a lack of margin they are more motivated to cover (buy back shorts) than to sell, which causes the price to squeeze higher.



If the VIX dips below 20, it is telling.



Investors became accustomed to the VIX trading under 15.00 for much of 2018 and 2019. However, March 2020 saw a spike to nearly 100.00 causing some to believe volatility was here to stay. Yet, as is always the case, volatility is a temporary event. Even at a reading of 20.00 I would argue the volatility is a little overcooked.



If the VIX falls below 20.00 it could be a sign of stability which would eventually push the ES to our long-term target of 3,550.00/3,600.00. If 20.00 holds, we could get a temporary pullback in the ES extending to the 3,200.00 area.



Stock index futures market consensus:



Look for more short squeezing above 3,400.00 (look for resistance near 3,415.00). If the bears fail to reverse courses there, 3,550.00 could be seen sooner than expected. If prices reverse, 3,200.00 would be the downside target.



Technical Support: 3181, 3112, 2981, 2920, 2753, 2434 and 2168



Technical Resistance: 3398, 3411, and 3575





E-mini S&P Futures Day Trading Ideas

These are counter-trend entry ideas, the more distant the level the more reliable but the less likely to get filled



ES Day Trade Sell Levels: 3394 and 3412



ES Day Trade Buy Levels: 3366, 3350, 3302, 3270, 3220, and 3180





In other commodity futures and options markets...



March 4 - Go short the September eurodollar near 99.37 and buy the 99.50 call option. Total risk is roughly $600 depending on fills (prior to transaction costs).



April 22 - Bull call spread in December corn using the 350/400 strikes for about 11.5 cents.



May 20 - November nat gas call butterfly using the $2.50/$3.00/$3.50 strikes.



July 20 - Buy back short December corn $4.00 call to lock in gain on that leg of the vertical spread (close to $300). Hold the long $3.50 leg of the spread.



July 27 - Bear put spread in October cattle using the 105/100 strikes.



July 28 - Bear put spread in October oil using the 39/36 strikes.



August 18 - Buy October bean oil 31 puts for about 55 tics ($330).



August 19 - Buy October euro vertical put spreads using the 118.50 and 116.50 strikes.





Due to time constraints and our fiduciary duty to put clients first, the charts provided in this newsletter may not reflect the current session data.



Seasonality is already factored into current prices, any references to such does not indicate future market action.



There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options



There is substantial risk of loss in trading futures and options

These recommendations are a solicitation for entering into derivatives transactions. All known news and events have already been factored into the price of the underlying derivatives discussed. From time to time persons affiliated with Zaner, or its associated companies, may have positions in recommended and other derivatives. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The information and data in this report were obtained from sources considered reliable. Their accuracy or completeness is not guaranteed. Any decision to purchase or sell as a result of the opinions expressed in this report will be the full responsibility of the person authorizing such transaction. Seasonal tendencies are a composite of some of the more consistent commodity futures seasonals that have occurred over the past 15 or more years. There are usually underlying, fundamental circumstances that occur annually that tend to cause the futures markets to react in similar directional manner during a certain calendar year. While seasonal trends may potentially impact supply and demand in certain commodities, seasonal aspects of supply and demand have been factored into futures & options market pricing. Even if a seasonal tendency occurs in the future, it may not result in a profitable transaction as fees and the timing of the entry and liquidation may impact on the results. No representation is being made that any account has in the past, or will in the future, achieve profits using these recommendations. No representation is being made that price patterns will recur in the future.



