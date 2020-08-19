St. Louis, Missouri, August 19. According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending August 14, ethanol production stepped up 0.9 percent, or 8,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 926,000 b/d, equivalent to 38.89 million gallons daily. Production remained 9.5 percent below the same week in 2019 as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-week average ethanol production rate increased 0.4 percent to 933,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.30 billion gallons.





Ethanol stocks grew 2.6 percent to 20.3 million barrels, which was 13.3 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories drew down in the Gulf Coast (PADD 3) and West Coast (PADD 5) but increased across the other regions.





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, slipped 2.8 percent to 8.63 million b/d (132.30 annualized). Gasoline demand remained 10.3 percent lower than a year ago.





Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol ticked down 0.1 percent to 860,000 b/d, equivalent to 13.18 bg annualized, which was 10.5 percent below the year-earlier level.





There were zero imports of ethanol recorded after three consecutive weeks of shipments on the books. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of June 2020.)





View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/



