rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

US Dollar Likely to Weaken
Wednesday, August 19, 2020

by Alan Bush of ADM Investor Services

Bookmark and Share

STOCK INDEX FUTURES

U.S. stock index futures are mostly higher despite the stalemate in Washington over a fresh round of economic stimulus, along with ongoing tensions between the U.S. and China.

NASDAQ futures advanced to a record in the overnight trade.

Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased 1% for the week and were 27% higher compared with one year ago.

The technical picture remains constructive for stock index futures.

CURRENCY FUTURES

There is some recovery in the September U.S. dollar index futures today. Yesterday the September U.S. dollar index fell to a new two-year low and took out the double bottom at the 92.475 - 92.510 area.

Some of the bears on the U.S. dollar are speculating that the Federal Reserve may loosen its approach to inflation, which could happen at its next policy meeting in September.

The U.S. dollar is likely to trade lower from current higher levels today and longer term.

The euro area annual inflation rate in July was 0.4%, which is up from 0.3% in June. A year earlier the rate was 1.0%.

INTEREST RATE MARKET FUTURES

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield ticked lower to 0.652% from 0.669% yesterday.

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the July 29 Federal Open Market Committee meeting at 1:00. The release is expected to provide more insight into changes that Fed officials are weighing for monetary policy.

The Treasury will auction $25 billion in 20 year bonds today.

Thomas Barkin of the Federal Reserve will speak at 2:00 central time.

Interest rate market futures, especially at the short end of the curve are likely to be supported by ideas that major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, will keep interest rates low for an extended period.

The next Federal Open Market Committee meeting is scheduled for September 16. Financial futures markets are predicting there is a 90% probability that the FOMC will maintain its fed funds target rate at zero to 25 basis points.

Contact Alan for more extensive information on these markets at 312.242.7911 or via email at alan.bush@admis.com. Thank you.

Would you like to open an account with us? Go to our interactive New Account application at Open An Account. It is fast, saves on postage and its green.

Futures and options trading involve significant risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. Therefore, carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your financial condition.The information and comments contained herein is provided by ADMIS and in no way should be construed to be information provided by ADM. The author of this report did not have a financial interest in any of the contracts discussed in this report at the time the report was prepared.The information provided is designed to assist in your analysis and evaluation of the futures and options markets. However, any decisions you may make to buy, sell or hold a futures or options position on such research are entirely your own and not in any way deemed to be endorsed by or attributed to ADMIS. Copyright ADM Investor Services, Inc.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Alan Bush has been a commodity analyst since 1976 focusing on the fundamental and technical aspects of stock index, interest rate and foreign currency markets. He has authored several articles for Stocks Futures and Options magazine and produced the “Futures Tech Focus” program, which is a technically based market outlook.

Alan served on the faculty of Oakton College as instructor of a course entitled, “Principles of Technical Analysis.” He has been interviewed on many national television programs, appearing on the Nightly Business Report, CNBC, CNN Moneyline, Reuters Television and Web FN. In addition, he has been frequently quoted in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, The Bond Buyer and the Chicago Tribune and has been regularly interviewed on Chicago’s WMAQ radio business reports.

Alan can be reached at (312) 242-7911, or via email at alan.bush@admis.com.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy