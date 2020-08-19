rounded corner
Natural Gas
Wednesday, August 19, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

847-254- 5589

Today we review the Natural Gas market.

Our September Natural Gas Quant issued a weekly buy three weeks ago as indicated on the weekly (bottom) chart. We've marked it with a thick, green vertical line.

The Daily Quant entered "Buy Mode" four days ago. At the time of this writing the profit on the long was $2,750!

As you can see the quants got long the market with near perfect timing! They are the perfect tool for ALL traders from novice to professional!

Why bother with lagging technical indicators and reports that are leaked hours prior to their scheduled release? Quants are easy to use and their accuracy is great.

We are holding a free webinar Thursday morning at 6:30 am EDT. To join just go to You Tube and search for Chicago Quant Technologies. Ask any questions you wish.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Take a FREE trial and See for yourself.

We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.

Free tutoring during your trial. Easy to use and reasonably priced.

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up.



About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
