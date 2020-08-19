Hello traders!

AUDUSD is rallying into a fifth and final wave, that is part of a bigger impulse labelled as wave 5). We see a sharp and strong recovery, which started at 0.713 level, where price completed a running triangle pattern in a wave four. That said, despite strong rally, we expect to see possible resistance in the near-term, and a reversal in minimum three waves to the downside.

Possible resistance/reversal area for aussie is at 0.727/0.735 level, where various Fib. ratios and the middle and upper Elliott wave channel line can act as resistance.

AUDUSD, 4h

Trade well!