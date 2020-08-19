Gold (GC) is edging lower going into today's European morning and highly anticipated FOMC Minutes released at 2pm EST. Significantly, although GC may be gearing up to retest its August high post-FOMC minutes, odds appear higher for a retest of uptrend support (on the daily chart) and the August low by early next week. After the strong rally extension from July to the August high, another several weeks of consolidation in the 1900-2100 range would be healthy. GC is at a key area of contest between the bulls and bears, sitting at the psychologically key 2k whole figure level and at the 61.8% Fib retrace of the August selloff. The upsloping weekly MACD is increasingly offset by the tiring weekly RSI and Stochastics, and still slightly downsloping daily MACD. I will stay on the sidelines for today given the mixed technicals.





Gold (GC) Weekly/Daily/4hr

Coffee Daily

