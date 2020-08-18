|
|
Elliott Wave View: Support Area for Russell 2000 (RTY)
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
Elliott Wave View of Russell 2000 (RTY) suggests the rally from July 31,2020 low has ended at 1605.70 high as wave 3. Up from July 30 low, wave ((i)) ended at 1482.60 high and wave ((ii)) dips ended at 1467.80 low. Index then extended higher in wave ((iii)) towards 1552.60 high. The internal subdivision of wave ((iii)) unfolded as5 waves impulse Elliott Wave Structure. Wave (i) of ((iii)) ended at 1510.60 high and wave (ii) pullback ended at 1493.70 low. Rally higher in wave (iii) then ended at 1551.60 high, followed by wave (iv) pullback, which ended at 1543.40 low. Wave (v) then extended higher and ended at 1552.60 high.
Afterwards, the Index did a pullback in wave ((iv)), which ended at 1534.20 low. Finally, wave ((v)) higher ended at 1605.70 high. This final move completed wave 3 in higher degree and ended cycle from July 31 low.Index is currently correcting that cycle within wave 4. The correction is unfolding as a double three correction, where wave ((w)) has ended at 1560.90 low. The bounce in wave ((x)) ended at 1589.60 high. Wave ((y)) remains in progress right now. As long as 1451.10 low stays intact, expect the dips in 3,7 or 11 swings to find support for more upside. The 100-161.8% extension of wave ((w))-((x)) where ((y)) can end is at 1516.76-1544.71 area and is shown with a blue box. That area if reached later can produce 3 waves bounce at least.RTY 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.