NOV BEANS

Indeed -what a difference a week makes! Last Wed, the USDA issued a bearish August WADSE REPORT – and after initially spiking lower, the mkt rebounded to close higher -en route to an overall 50 cent gain! This clearly establishes the Aug Report as the high water mark! When a mkt is able to go higher on bad news, IT SPEAKS VOLUMES! In addition to having already dialed in negative fundamentals, the mkt responded to : stellar exports, a plummeting US Dollar & dry pockets in the Central Farm Belt! Technically, Nov Beans left an upside gap on the daily’s – a very powerful, bullish chart formation!

DEC CORN

Dec Corn jumped 25 cents since last Wed’s USDA Report for much the same reasons as Nov Beans – priced-in bearish fundamentals, impressive exports, a free-falling US Dollar & dry areas in the Corn Belt! The mkt has been feed a steady diet of negatives for a long time including Greenhouse Conditions, record yields & production & prodigious US & Global stocks! Pretty soon its time to say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! Today, however, the mkt is correcting its overbought condition – with the help of better-than-expected crop ratings, a decidedly wetter 6-10 forecast and early positive yields from South Dakota & Ohio from the PRO FARMER TOUR! Technically the contract closed a downside gap left from early July & left a NEW upside gap from the opening Sunday night! It will remain a powerful upside impetus if not filled soon!!

DEC WHEAT

Dec Wht “hopped on board” last week – riding the “corn & bean” upside train to the tune of about 25 cents (5.00 – 5.25)! And give the slumping US Dollar a big assist! Plus China bought 120,000 MT of US Wht on Monday morning! But today , a big correction down as traders were reminded of Russia’s growing wht crop now pegged at 84 MT! Along with other increasing Black Sea production! Wht needs many more export sales like we saw

Monday to resume its up!!

OCT CATTLE

Oct Cat has been the beneficiary of a solid cash mkt (cut-out up 8 days in a row) & Labor-Day pre-buying demand catapulting it up $14 since early June! But the mkt may have run it course for the while – as LD W/E buying is drying up & the longs start to take profits in front of this Friday’s 2pm Cattle-On-Feed Report! Let’s re-assess after the report!

OCT HOGS

Oct Hogs very simply can’t get out of their own way! Mired in a $8-9 trading range since early June, every time they elevate to the top of the range, they fail falling back into the middle of the range! The last two days are a prime example – Mon just off their range highs & then today slammed back down! The culprit is over-production as Chinese demand can’t seem to keep pace with a burdensome daily slaughter!