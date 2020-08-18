Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary October Lean Hogs opened above the 100 DMA (52.88) but couldnt generate any enthusiasm to trade higher. It couldnt take out yesterdays high and fell apart. It traded past support at 51.80 to the low at 51.275 and settled nearby at 51.425. This puts support at 50 .475 in play if bears can press the market. Bulls have to hold the line here or price can break down even further to support at 49.35. This will make it even more difficult for bulls to change the trend from down to up in my opinion. Someone keeps talking loud on how China is recovering from the African Swine Fever and how their hog numbers increased in July. Big DealThey still have a long way to go in building up their herd to levels before the disease struck. They still get cases and it hasnt gone away. One note They say they are close to a vaccine as trials are going well Well see They are still auctioning pork from their frozen reservesIt will have to be replenished I think this is all done to keep our prices down so they can by our pork on the cheap What a great trading partner China is in big trouble and continue to blather on to keep people from seeing the truth They need food They cant sustain themselves and want to control the narrative What a great trading partner If price can hold settlement another attempt at the 100 DMA is possible. Hogs are still in a downtrend and face resistance at 51.80, the 100 DMA, 53.825, 54.775, 55.625 and then 56.10. Support is at 50.475, 49.35 and then 47.825. Cutouts and the Lean Hog Index remain firm after making their lows last month. The Pork Cutout Index was higher and is at 73.04 as of 8/17/2020. The Lean Hog Index rose and is at 54.47 as of 8/14/2020. Estimated Slaughter for Tuesday is 483,000 which is above last weeks 458,000 and last years slaughter at 482,000. **China announced it will auction another 10,000 MT of frozen pork from its state reserves on Aug. 21. China has auctioned somewhere around 500,000 MT of pork so far this year. Once again My guess is they will want to replenish their reserves at some point and where will they go to replace the pork they sold? I dont think they have the ability to replace it with home grown pork September Feeder Cattle made an attempt to trade lower taking out Mondays low by a couple of ticks then rallying It retraced most of yesterdays decline, making the high at 145.925 and it settled nearby at 145.60. If settlement holds price could challenge resistance at 147.30. A breakdown below settlement could see price test support at 144.25 and then 143.50. Resistance is at 146.10, 147.30 and then 148.40. Feeder Cattle is in an uptrend, in my opinion. Support is at 145.05, 144.25, 143.50, 142.40 and then 140.775. The Feeder Cattle Index rose and is at 142.63 as of 8/17/2020. October Live Cattle dipped below support at 109.60 to the low at 109.525. It held support and stubbornly moved higher and reached 110.325 for the high. This is just below resistance at 110.80. Settlement was at 109.875 unchanged on the day. If price breaks down the low a pullback to support at 108.65 is possible. If settlement holds, a retest of resistance at 110.80 is possible. A breakout above 110.80 could see price move towards resistance at 112.35. Resistance then comes in at 113.90. Support is at 109.60, 108.65, the 200 DMA (107.45), 107.30 and then 106.025. Boxed beef cutouts were higher with choice cutouts up 3.60 to 220.86 and select up 2.71 to 204.65. The choice/ select spread widened to 16.21 and the load count was 173. Tuesdays estimated slaughter is 120,000, above last weeks 117,000 and above last years 117,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: Thus far for Tuesday in Kansas negotiated cash trading has been moderate with moderate to good demand. Compared to last week live purchases moved 2.00 to 3.00 higher from 106.00 to 107.00, mostly 106.00, with a few up to 108.00. So far for Tuesday in the Texas Panhandle, Northern Plains and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading has been limited with light demand. In the Texas Panhandle a few early live purchases moved at 106.00. However, not enough for a full market trend in any of these regions. Last week in the Texas Panhandle live purchases moved at 104.00. For the previous week in the Northern Plains live purchases moved from 106.00 to 106.50 and dressed purchases, in Nebraska, moved from 168.00 to 170.00. For the prior week in the Western Cornbelt live purchases moved from 105.00 to 107.00 and dressed purchases moved from 165.00 to 170.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.