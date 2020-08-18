Play Turner’s Take Podcast Episode 244 If you are having trouble listening to the podcast, please click here for Turner’s Take Podcast episodes!

New Podcast

In our latest podcast we go over the inflation trade and why we like gold (standard and micro contracts). We talk about ideas for crude oil as it trades in a tight range. Then we move onto the corn, soybean, and wheat markets. Finally we take a peak on our initial thoughts for 2021-22 corn and soybeans. Make sure you take a listen to this week’s Turner’s Take.

If you are not a subscriber to Turner’s Take Newsletter then text the message TURNER to number 33-777 to try it out for free! You may also click here to register for Turner’s Take.

Iowa Derecho Damage

The jury is still out on the wind damage to corn in Iowa and NW Illinois. The ranges of estimates range from 150mm to 500mm bushels. That is a huge divergence and it puts possible ending stocks in a range of 2.25 and 2.6 billion bushels. The ProFarmer Crop Tour will be in Iowa tomorrow and all of Ag Twitter will be focuses on the pictures and reports coming from the fields.

Soybeans and Wheat have also been rallying but not due to wind damage. The weather is hot and dry and soybeans need another shower or two in the Midwest to finish the crop. Soybeans should stay elevated until we see rain materialize.

Wheat had been strong due to Chinese buying HRW from the US and rising EU cash prices. Rallies over $5.50 in July 21 will be difficult to sustain due to the large global and US wheat balance sheets. We made our first new crop 2021 sales yesterday at $5.40 in July 21 SRW wheat. Our next target is $5.50 basis July 2021 SRW wheat.

If you are interested in working with Craig Turner for hedging and marketing, then click here to open an account. If you are a speculative or online trader then please click here.

2021-2022 Corn and Soybeans

This is our first look at the 2021-2022 crop for corn and soybeans. These are just estimates based on price and profitability. This is not from a survey. Every year we start off our estimates for the next year based on how the market should price next year’s corn and soybeans to get an appropriate balance in supply and demand. This is not an exact science but more often than not we are very close to the Ag Forum estimates in late February.

We have corn acres going from 92mm to 89mm. At a trend line yield that means we produce as much as we use next year. So if ending stocks are 2.5 billion this year, our ending stocks for next year will start off at 2.5 billion too. We have soybeans increasing form 84mm to 88mm next year. With a 50 trend line yield ending stocks come down 75mm year over year.

Our initial view is corn acres need to come down to 86mm before we can talk about selling $4.00 new crop corn. Forward sales and hedges above $3.80 may prove to be a good marketing move if corn acres are 89mm or higher. Soybeans have the potential to run into the mid to high $9s if acres are 88mm or lower. More marketing upside potential currently exist for soybeans in our 2021-2022 estimates.

After reviewing this data our next target for 2021-22 corn sales is $3.80 bases Dec 2021 futures. Our next target for 2021-22 soybean sales is $9.50 basis Nov 2021 futures.

If you are interested in working with Craig Turner for hedging and marketing, then click here to open an account. If you are a speculative or online trader then please click here.

About Turner’s Take Podcast and Newsletter

If you are having trouble listening to the podcast, please click here for Turner’s Take Podcast episodes!

Craig Turner – Commodity Futures Broker

Turner’s Take Ag Marketing: https://www.turnerstakeag.com

Turner’s Take Spec: https://www.turnerstake.com

Twitter: @Turners_Take

Contact Craig Turner

Subscribe to Turner’s Take Newsletter & Podcast Turner’s Take Newsletter & Podcast – Turner’s Take is a complimentary weekly market commentary newsletter that covers the Grain, Livestock and Energy futures spread markets using fundamental, technical and seasonal analysis.

Contact Daniels Trading

To open an account or request more information, contact us at (800) 800-3840 or info@danielstrading.com and mention Craig Turner.

Risk Disclosure This material is conveyed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. This material has been prepared by a Daniels Trading broker who provides research market commentary and trade recommendations as part of his or her solicitation for accounts and solicitation for trades; however, Daniels Trading does not maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Rule 1.71. Daniels Trading, its principals, brokers and employees may trade in derivatives for their own accounts or for the accounts of others. Due to various factors (such as risk tolerance, margin requirements, trading objectives, short term vs. long term strategies, technical vs. fundamental market analysis, and other factors) such trading may result in the initiation or liquidation of positions that are different from or contrary to the opinions and recommendations contained therein. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future performance. The risk of loss in trading futures contracts or commodity options can be substantial, and therefore investors should understand the risks involved in taking leveraged positions and must assume responsibility for the risks associated with such investments and for their results. Trade recommendations and profit/loss calculations may not include commissions and fees. Please consult your broker for details based on your trading arrangement and commission setup. You should carefully consider whether such trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should read the "risk disclosure" webpage accessed at www.DanielsTrading.com at the bottom of the homepage. Daniels Trading is not affiliated with nor does it endorse any third-party trading system, newsletter or other similar service. Daniels Trading does not guarantee or verify any performance claims made by such systems or service.