GBPUSD Risk Continues To Point Higher Long Term.

GBPUSD has resumed its long term uptrend with more strength expected. Support comes in at 1.3200 area with a break turning focus to the 1.3150 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.3100 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 1.3050 level and then the 1.3000 level. On the upside, resistance is seen at the 1.3250 with a break above there allowing for morel strength to build up towards the 1.3300 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3350 level followed by the 1.3400 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further upside threats long term.

Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.

He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.com

Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.