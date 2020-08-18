|
|
GBPUSD Risk Continues To Point Higher Long Term.
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
|
GBPUSD has resumed its long term uptrend with more strength expected. Support comes in at 1.3200 area with a break turning focus to the 1.3150 level. Further down, support lies at the 1.3100 level. A cut through here will turn focus to the 1.3050 level and then the 1.3000 level. On the upside, resistance is seen at the 1.3250 with a break above there allowing for morel strength to build up towards the 1.3300 level. Further out, resistance stands at the 1.3350 level followed by the 1.3400 level. On the whole, GBPUSD faces further upside threats long term.
