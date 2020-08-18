Lumber futures have taken off skyward and show no signs of abating.

Heres a wider view on a monthly chart.

This is one of those scenarios that make it difficult to forecast a near-term technical turning point or even a long-term bias other than stating that the current trend--considering price above the 50 and 200 EMA with a positive EMA cross--is surging upward on strong volume and likely reading extremely high on most common oscillators.

So, its best to look at the fundamental picture which, in a nutshell, can be summarized as follows:

The COVID-19 lockdown prompted companies in the wood products industry to curtail staffing (many were furloughed or laid off), slowing production and disrupting the supply chain

Lumber mills deliberately cut production as they anticipated a dramatic decline in demand

But contrary to expectations, COVID created a do-it-yourself culture which unexpectedly boosted demand for wood products

Home demand fell in April, as most had anticipated, but then demand for new homes rebounded, partly driven by record-low mortgage rates

And finally, the Trump administrations tariffs on Canadian lumber imports caused lumber and wood products to spike upwards of 30% in just the last few weeks, adding to supply costs for homebuilders and some consumers

So, wheres this market headed? Based on the fundamental uncertainties, who knows?

Trading futures, options on futures, and forex involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. The use of leverage is not suitable for all investors and losses exceeding your initial deposit is possible. Carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources and only risk capital should be used. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time. The lower the margin used the higher the leverage and therefore increases your risk. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results.