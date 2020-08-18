Weekly Forecast (August 17 - 21)

Uptrend scenario

An local uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 2420, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 2502 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 2800.

Downtrend scenario

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2392, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2205.

previous week cocoa forecast chart



Long-tern Forecast

(Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2502, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2800 and if it keeps on moving up above that level, we may expect the market to reach resistance level 3105.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2502, which will be followed by moving down to support level 2075 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1800.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows oversold market and the fair price at the level $2800.





