Weekly Forecast (August 17 - 21)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 132.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 119, which will be followed by reaching support levels 109, 104 and 95.

previous week forecast chart



Long-Term Forecast (Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend

An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 132 - 140.

Downtrend

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 119, which will be followed by reaching support level 95 - 89.

Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows oversold market and the fair price at the level $130 - $135.





