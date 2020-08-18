|
Coffee Weekly Forecast August 17 - 21
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com
|
Weekly Forecast (August 17 - 21)
Uptrend scenario
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 132.
Downtrend scenario
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 119, which will be followed by reaching support levels 109, 104 and 95.
previous week forecast chart
Long-Term Forecast (Quarter III: July - September, 2020)
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the market rises above resistance level 119, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 132 - 140.
Downtrend
The downtrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading below resistance level 119, which will be followed by reaching support level 95 - 89.
Fundamental Analysis
Difference between supply and demand shows oversold market and the fair price at the level $130 - $135.
About the author
Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.
His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans
Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.