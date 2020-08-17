|
|
Elliott Wave View: Gold Miners (GDX) Ready to Resume Higher
Monday, August 17, 2020
by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast
|
GDX 45 minutes chart below shows that the stock has ended the cycle from June 5 low as wave (3). The rally ended at 45.78 high. From there, the stock did a pullback in wave (4), which unfolded as azigzag Elliott Wave Structure. Down from August 5 high, wave A ended at 42.25 low. The bounce in wave B ended at 44.18 high. Afterwards, the stock resumed lower in wave C, which ended at 38.82 low. This ended wave (4) in larger degree.
Afterwards, the stock has resumed higher from wave (4) low. Up from that low, the stock ended wave ((i)) at 40.69 high. Wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 39.05 low. Currently wave ((iii)) is in progress, where wave (i) of ((iii)) ended at 41.03 high and wave (ii) ended at 39.72 low. As long as pivot at 38.82 low stays intact, the dips in 3,7 or 11 swings is expected to find support for more upside. However, the stock still needs to break above wave (3) high at 45.78 to confirm that wave (4) is already in place and the next leg higher in wave (5) has started. Otherwise, the stock can still do a double correction in wave (4).
GDX 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Click herefor 14 Days FREE Trial
Recent articles from this author
- Elliott Wave View: Gold Miners (GDX) Ready to Resume Higher - Monday, August 17, 2020
- Workhorse Group Inc ($WKHS) Incomplete Bullish Sequence - Friday, August 14, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Ten Year Notes (ZN_F) Impulsive Decline - Thursday, August 13, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Nikkei (NKD_F) Extending Higher - Wednesday, August 12, 2020
- Elliott Wave View: Dow Futures (YM_F) Zigzag Correction In Progress - Tuesday, August 11, 2020
About the author
Elliottwave-Forecast.com (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.
ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.