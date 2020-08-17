Weekly Soybean Export Inspections 785.0 K T. vs. 425-800 K T. expected

US Soybean Crop Ratings - 72% GE (-2%) vs. 72% expected vs. 53% year ago Blooming - 96% vs. 94% 5-year average Setting Pods - 84% vs. 79% 5-year average

Iowas soybean crop rating loses 8% of it GE rating, gains 5% in its P-VP category. The rest of the nations not so bad just my opinion.

November soybeans rally to levels not seen last March. Dryness fears during the ongoing pod-filling time along with the unknown around the possible damage from last weeks windstorm through the I sates appear to the primary influences behind todays rally. Exports remain relatively strong. The unknown impact around last weeks windstorm limits selling. Soy product strength adds to the days buying. Its not too often we see both product with notable strength at the same time. NOPA crush for the month of July comes in higher than expected. Soybean oil stocks continue to ratchet lower while meal exports continue to be relatively strong.

Im not seeing any Friday to Monday changes within the interior soybean basis even in the states that were impacted by last weeks major windstorm. The midday posting at the Gulf eases from Friday nights posting but overall remains firm. Soybean spreads were soft out to March and then began tightening. The domestic soybean meal basis remains quiet and has been that way for some time. The export basis for meal is unchanged but firm. Meal spreads were fractionally mixed out to January and then tightened as one went forward.

$9.25 appears to be the next upside target for November soybeans. December soybean meal is looking at the $310.0 level as its next upside target. December soybean oil is looking at $32.10 as its next upside target. Shorter term technical considerations, intra-day, and inter-day data, suggest caution chasing rallies to the aforementioned levels.

The latest forecast ideas suggest a dry 6-10 day and normal moisture beyond.

Daily Support & Resistance 8/18

Nov Soybeans: $9.05 - $9.25

Dec Soybean Meal: $300.0 - $310.0

Dec Soybean Oil: $30.90 - $32.10

