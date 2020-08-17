rounded corner
Natural gas Weekly Forecast August 17 - 21
Monday, August 17, 2020

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

Natural Gas Weekly (August 17 - 21, 2020)

Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.160, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2.700.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 2.160, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.880 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 1.640.

previous week natural gas forecast chart

Natural Gas Weekly Weather Forecast

This week weather can be colder then average, that decrease summer gas consumption and create downtrend price pressure.

New-York, August 2020

Natural Gas Long-Term (Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue, while market is trading above support level 2.160, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 2.700.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the market drops below support level 2.160, which will be followed by moving down to support level 1.640.

Natural Gas Fundamental Analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows oversold market and the fair price at the level $2,7.



About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
