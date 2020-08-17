Crude Weekly (August 17 - 21)

Uptrend scenario

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 43 - 43.45, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 47.70.

Downtrend scenario

An local downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 41.55, which will be followed by moving down to support level 40.35 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 38.70.

previous week crude oil forecast chart



Crude oil Long-term (Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend scenario

An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 41.05, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 50.50.

Downtrend scenario

The downtrend may be expected to continue, while pair is trading below resistance level 41.05, which will be followed by reaching support level 34.35 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the pair to reach support level 26.00 - 21.42.

Crude oil Fundamental analysis

Difference between supply and demand shows oversold market and the fair price at the price level $52.



chart: crude oil ending stocks inventory 5 years average with this year 2020