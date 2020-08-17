S&P500 Weekly Forecast August 17 - 21



S&P 500 Weekly (August 17 - 21) Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3397, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3522.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3319, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3267 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 3191. S&P 500 Long-Term (Quarter III: July - September, 2020) Uptrend

The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3397, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3750.

Downtrend

An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3191, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3011.



Recent articles from this author Soybean Weekly Forecast August 17 - 21

Corn Weekly Forecast August 17 - 21

Wheat Weekly Forecast August 17 - 21

Cocoa Weekly Forecast August 17 - 21

Coffee Weekly Forecast August 17 - 21

About the author Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market. His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.