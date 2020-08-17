rounded corner
S&P500 Weekly Forecast August 17 - 21
Monday, August 17, 2020

by Anton Kolhanov of Kolhanov.com

S&P 500 Weekly (August 17 - 21)

Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3397, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3522.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3319, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3267 and if it keeps on moving down below that level, we may expect the market to reach support level 3191.

S&P 500 futures market forecast for this/next week, technical analysis and outlook

S&P 500 Long-Term (Quarter III: July - September, 2020)

Uptrend
The uptrend may be expected to continue in case the market rises above resistance level 3397, which will be followed by reaching resistance level 3750.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 3191, which will be followed by moving down to support level 3011.

S&P 500 futures market forecast for this/next week, technical analysis and outlook



About the author

Anton started to study FOREX market in 2003. Since 2007, started to offer analytical forecasts for the major currency pairs and for gold prices in order to better understand the market and to assist to traders to identify the main key market levels. From 2014 started trading on futures market.

His current trading instruments in currency and commodity markets: eurusd, gold, wti crude oil, brent crude oil, natural gas, s&p500, dow jones, dax, soybeans

Anton graduate economist, graduated from university with degree in Banking.
