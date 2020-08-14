Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary October Lean Hogs has now retraced most of Tuesdays loss with todays rally. Price pierced the declining 100 DMA (53.23) again reaching a high of 53.475 before settling at 53.025. The failure to close above the 100 DMA is a negative in my opinion. A failure from here could see price revisit support at 50.475. If price break above the 100 DMA a test of the Monday high at 54.15 is possible. Cutouts and the Lean Hog Index remain firm after making their lows last month. Hogs are still in a downtrend and face resistance at the 100 DMA, 53.825, and then 54.775. Support is at 51.80, 50.475 and then 49.35. The Pork Cutout Index was higher and is at 71.58 as of 8/13/2020. The Lean Hog Index decreased and is at 53.48 as of 8/12/2020. Estimated Slaughter for Friday is 472,000 which is below last weeks 474,000 and above last years slaughter at 454,000. Estimated slaughter for Saturday is expected to be219,000. This is lower than last weeks 230,000 and higher than last years 140,000. Slaughter for the current week is estimated at 2,565,000 which is above last weeks 2,534,000 and last years 2,491,000. China auctioned another 10,000 MT of frozen pork from its state reserves on Aug. 14. September Feeder Cattle traded down towards support at 146.20, making the low at 146.325. It settled at 146.575. A breakdown below 146.20 could see price test support at 144.25. Resistance is at 147.30, 148.40, 149.975 and then 151.55. Feeder Cattle is in an uptrend, in my opinion. Support is at 146.20, 144.25 and then 143.50. The Feeder Cattle Index declined and is at 142.25 as of 8/13/2020. October Live Cattle traded to a new high for the up move at 110.825. This is just above resistance at 110.80. Settlement was below resistance at 110.225. It was a quiet session as the new high failed to generate any real excitement. It formed a Doji candlestick which indicates indecision in the market. If price breaks down below the Friday low at 109.80 a pullback to support at 108.65 is possible. A breakout above the high could see price move towards resistance at 112.35. Resistance then comes in at 113.90. Support is at 109.60, 108.65, the 200 DMA (107.52), 107.30 and then 106.025. Boxed beef cutouts were higher with choice cutouts up 3.29 to 214.24 and select up 1.88 to 199.29. The choice/ select spread widened to 14.95 and the load count was 126. Fridays estimated slaughter is 112,000, above last weeks 109,000 and below last years 115,000. Saturdays slaughter is estimated to be 63,000 which is above last years 60,000 and below last years 74,000. Slaughter for the week is estimated to be 640,000 which is above last weeks 633,000 and below last years 653,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: Thus far for Friday negotiated cash trading has been slow on light demand in the Northern Plains. Compared to last week live purchases moved 3.00 higher at 106.00 in both regions. In Nebraska dressed purchases moved unevenly steady at 168.00, when compared to Tuesdays last reported market. So far for Friday in Kansas and Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading has been limited on light demand. In Kansas a few live purchases moved at 105.00. However, not enough purchases for a market trend in either region. Wednesday was the last reported live purchase market in these regions, with Kansas at 104.00 and in the Western Cornbelt from 106.50 to 107.00. Tuesday was the last reported dressed purchase market in the Western Cornbelt from 165.00 to 170.00. Thus far for Friday in the Texas Panhandle negotiated cash trading has been at a standstill. Wednesday was the last reported live purchase market at 104.00.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.