DJ CBOT Delivery Intentions: Totals – Aug 14

Contract Quantity Next Trade

Commodity Month Delivery Day Assigned Today Date Available

SOYBEAN MEAL August Aug. 17, 2020 109 Aug 13, 2020

SOYBEAN OIL August Aug. 17, 2020 241 Jul 30, 2020

SOYBEAN August Aug. 17, 2020 36 Aug 05, 2020

WHEAT

General Comments: Winter Wheat markets were higher in sympathy with the rallies in Corn and Soybeans and on a weaker US Dollar. USDA showed higher world production estimates to go along with higher US production estimates. Russian Wheat is now hitting the domestic market and prices are lower. Production estimates have improved as the harvest has moved into areas that enjoyed better weather. Spring Wheat was developing under good growing conditions in both the US and Canada. Yield reports from the central and southern Great Plains have been variable, but generally a little better than expected. Soft Red Winter yields are high. The Winter Wheat markets are in down trends on the weekly charts. It is still dry in France and Russia and now Spring Wheat areas of Russia are being affected. Russian Winter Wheat yields have improved over time as harvesters move into areas that had better growing conditions. Australia remains in good condition. About half of the Argentine Wheat belt is too dry.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should be above normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see scattered showers. Temperatures should average near to above normal. Egypt bought 415,000 tons of Russian Wheat

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed. Support is at 486, 471, and 455 September, with resistance at 500, 508, and 515 September. Trends in Kansas City are mixed to up with objectives of 433 and 444 September. Support is at 420, 410, and 404 September, with resistance at 438, 440, and 455 September. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed to up with objectives of 502, 509, and 522 September. Support is at 495, 491, and 486 September, and resistance is at 508, 512, and 520 September.

RICE

General Comments Rice was a little lower in consolidation trading. The USDA reports from Wednesday still were the talk of the trade. USDA showed reduced yield potential for the crop, but also reduced domestic and export demand. Ending stocks were still increased as the average farm price was unchanged. Even so, the market Was able to rally as the trade had anticipated more bearish estimates from USDA. New crop prospects appear solid for increased production in the coming year. The area is larger and the growing conditions are mostly good. The crops are called in good condition in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. Texas and southern Louisiana field yield reports are strong. Export demand for the new crop Rice has been slow to develop as buyers wait for lower prices.

Overnight News: The Delta should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be near to below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed. Support is at 1166, 1150, and 1146 September, with resistance at 1182, 1191, and 1200 September.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments Corn was sharply higher in reaction to the USDA/FSA reports. USDA/FSA showed less than expected certified acreage in its reports released after the close yesterday. FSA cautioned that the data was very incomplete due to restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus, but the speculative community took the data as an accurate reflection of how much got planted. FSA said that 81.1 million acres were enrolled which is 7 million below the estimate needed to confirm the NASS projections in the production estimates. It said that 5.4 million acres fell into the prevent plant category, a high number. A major storm hit Iowa and northern Illinois on Tuesday. A Derecho brought big winds and flattened Corn crops while leaving Soybeans twisted. It even brought a tornado to the far north side of Chicago and brought significant damage wherever it hit. The total amount of Corn and Soybeans lost remains unknown.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are up with objectives of 331 and 365 September. Support is at 322, 319, and 315 September, and resistance is at 330, 338, and 340 September. Trends in Oats are down with objectives of 249 September. Support is at 260, 258, and 257 September, and resistance is at 268, 272, and 277 September.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans were sharply higher in reaction to the USDA/FSA reports. USDA/FSA showed less than expected certified acreage in its reports released after the close yesterday. FSA cautioned that the data was very incomplete due to restrictions imposed by the Coronavirus, but the speculative community took the data as an accurate reflection of how much got planted. FSA said that 75.9 million acres were enrolled which is 6 million below the estimate needed to confirm the NASS projections in the production estimates. It said that 1.2 million acres fell into the prevent plant category. A major storm hit Iowa and northern Illinois on Tuesday. A Derecho brought big winds and flattened Corn crops while leaving Soybeans twisted. It even brought a tornado to the far north side of Chicago and brought significant damage wherever it hit. The total amount of Corn and Soybeans lost remains unknown but prices have not really been affected by the storm yet.

Overnight News: China bought 126,000 tons of US Soybeans

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are up with objectives of 914 September. Support is at 888, 880, and 873 September, and resistance is at 904, 905, and 909 September. Trends in Soybean Meal are up with objectives of 295.00 September. Support is at 292.00, 290.00, and 287.00 September, and resistance is at 295.00, 298.00, and 300.00 September. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 3270 and 3290 September. Support is at 3100, 3050, and 2980 September, with resistance at 3180, 3190, and 3200 September.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Palm Oil was higher this morning on ideas of improving demand. Ideas are that importers are buying to replenish stocks. Flooding and a lack of workers for the plantations have been the reasons to see less production. Higher world petroleum prices helped with ideas of increased bio fuels demand. Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola closed higher with Chicago price action, but did not rally like Soybeans due to weakness in Soybean Oil and strength in the Canadian Dollar. The strength in the Canadian Dollar is more about weakness in the US Dollar than anything going on in Canada. Crop conditions are mostly good and farmers have been selling old crop supplies. The weather has been warmer the past couple of weeks and most areas have seen rain.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed to down with objectives of 448.00 November. Support is at 481.00, 480.00, and 476.00 November, with resistance at 486.00, 489.00, and 491.00 November. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed. Support is at 2690, 2610, and 2560 October, with resistance at 2780, 2810, and 2850 October.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Periods of showers in all areas. Temperatures should average below normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

August +53 Sep +137 Sep +58 Sep +73 Nov N/A N/A

September +55 Sep +60 Sep +73 Nov

October +48 Dec +65 Dec +72 Nov

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Aug 13

WINNIPEG, Aug. 13 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the closing

cash canola prices from ICE Futures. Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 450.40 -13.00 Nov 2020 up 1.40

Basis: Thunder Bay 499.70 15.00 Nov 2020 up 0.30

Basis: Vancouver 510.70 25.00 Nov 2020 up 0.30

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – Aug 14

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Friday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 710.00 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 700.00 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 662.50 0.00 Unquoted – –

Jan/Feb/Mar 642.50 0.00 Unquoted – –

Apr/May/Jun 632.50 0.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 712.50 -12.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 702.50 -10.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 665.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

Jan/Feb/Mar 645.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

Apr/May/Jun 635.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 700.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 615.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 2,820.00 -30.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 179.00 -01.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.1903)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Aug 14

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 174,249 lots, or 7.92 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-20 4,680 4,728 4,653 4,700 4,689 4,694 5 105,509 74,594

Nov-20 4,291 4,359 4,291 4,328 4,291 4,322 31 5,761 4,072

Jan-21 4,284 4,338 4,280 4,315 4,289 4,311 22 60,079 72,079

Mar-21 4,296 4,342 4,296 4,314 4,290 4,316 26 838 471

May-21 4,290 4,349 4,286 4,328 4,298 4,320 22 1,075 4,506

Jul-21 4,299 4,342 4,299 4,317 4,298 4,321 23 987 431

Corn

Turnover: 1,712,197 lots, or 38.93 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-20 2,210 2,270 2,210 2,264 2,216 2,245 29 106,308 102,928

Nov-20 2,228 2,290 2,228 2,280 2,226 2,265 39 54,552 55,940

Jan-21 2,227 2,301 2,225 2,296 2,227 2,272 45 1,391,064 1,136,517

Mar-21 2,251 2,324 2,251 2,320 2,252 2,293 41 20,773 11,962

May-21 2,264 2,334 2,260 2,331 2,263 2,306 43 122,098 319,268

Jul-21 2,290 2,358 2,290 2,353 2,288 2,330 42 17,402 33,574

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,414,675 lots, or 40.68 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 – – – 2,932 2,949 2,932 -17 0 0

Sep-20 2,845 2,865 2,841 2,851 2,826 2,852 26 190,627 334,593

Nov-20 2,878 2,902 2,876 2,885 2,861 2,889 28 78,588 64,271

Dec-20 2,898 2,922 2,892 2,899 2,864 2,907 43 47,644 7,306

Jan-21 2,891 2,917 2,885 2,895 2,866 2,899 33 963,009 1,305,283

Mar-21 2,756 2,776 2,751 2,760 2,743 2,763 20 1,972 8,973

May-21 2,715 2,733 2,711 2,722 2,702 2,721 19 132,798 734,595

Jul-21 2,744 2,750 2,733 2,744 2,723 2,742 19 37 707

Palm Oil

Turnover: 900,040 lots, or 51.23 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 – – – 5,748 5,748 5,748 0 0 0

Sep-20 5,842 5,868 5,782 5,830 5,802 5,824 22 231,972 126,657

Oct-20 5,776 5,776 5,716 5,728 5,716 5,746 30 18,905 9,468

Nov-20 5,738 5,742 5,682 5,692 5,682 5,712 30 7,252 5,006

Dec-20 5,690 5,706 5,646 5,652 5,646 5,672 26 8,374 1,511

Jan-21 5,664 5,676 5,608 5,622 5,612 5,642 30 628,634 330,663

Feb-21 5,598 5,598 5,536 5,578 5,544 5,560 16 5 118

Mar-21 5,684 5,684 5,586 5,586 5,606 5,634 28 2 19

Apr-21 – – – 5,556 5,556 5,556 0 0 152

May-21 5,570 5,590 5,520 5,538 5,536 5,558 22 4,892 20,549

Jun-21 – – – 5,602 5,602 5,602 0 0 2

Jul-21 5,612 5,612 5,518 5,518 5,510 5,564 54 4 4

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 679,299 lots, or 43.34 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 – – – 6,086 6,086 6,086 0 0 0

Sep-20 6,420 6,448 6,376 6,390 6,364 6,408 44 95,601 96,348

Nov-20 6,442 6,478 6,396 6,416 6,386 6,426 40 17,303 10,918

Dec-20 6,420 6,458 6,378 6,388 6,366 6,408 42 12,509 4,081

Jan-21 6,400 6,428 6,350 6,362 6,346 6,378 32 526,567 560,458

Mar-21 6,336 6,376 6,296 6,308 6,298 6,324 26 8,981 503

May-21 6,250 6,272 6,198 6,224 6,192 6,230 38 18,334 86,709

Jul-21 6,220 6,274 6,220 6,254 6,224 6,244 20 4 5

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.