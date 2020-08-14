rounded corner
rounded corner
top border

Silver & Gold
Friday, August 14, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Bookmark and Share

847-254-5589

Quant Trading is the Swiss Army Knife of futures analysis.

It should be in every traders tool box from beginner to professional alike!

Our approach to the markets is short, succinct, to the point and easy to understand.

There are just a handful of indications to know. Our Quantitative analysis signals are easy to use and considerably more accurate than lagging and leading technical indicators and government reports leaked hours before their release.

Both Silver and Gold had flash sell offs this week. Our Daily Silver and Gold Quants went into sell mode two days before the initial break.

Both metals are in Weekly Buys. Weeklies always take precedence. We cover some of the position and protect the remaining one through sound money management.


Take a FREE trial and See for yourself.

We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.

Free tutoring during your trial. Easy to use and reasonably priced.

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up.



Recent articles from this author


About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
Published by Barchart
Home  •  Charts & Quotes  •  Commentary  •  Authors  •  Education  •  Broker Search  •  Trading Tools  •  Help  •  Contact  •  Advertise With Us  •  Commodities
Markets: Currencies  •   Energies  •   Financials  •   Grains  •   Indices  •   Meats  •   Metals  •   Softs

The information contained on InsideFutures.com is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Market data is furnished on an exchange delayed basis by Barchart.com. Data transmission or omissions shall not be made the basis for any claim, demand or cause for action. No information on the site, nor any opinion expressed, constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of any futures or options contracts. InsideFutures.com is not a broker, nor does it have an affiliation with any broker.


Copyright ©2005-2020 InsideFutures.com, a Barchart.com product. All rights reserved.

About Us  •   Sitemap  •   Terms of Use  •   Privacy Policy