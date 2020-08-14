Hello All:

Thanks again for all those who signed up to our service over the last couple of days after making an almost unpredictable call of bullish direction for the grains. It seems often times that we have forecasters that follow the trend and don't know when the trend starts changing at all. What good is a trend follower if you don't realize when it is chaning?

I am normally a counter-trend trader as many of you have probably guessed. What changed this week with the grains after a miserable last week for the bulls? Well, USDA finally did publish some numbers for corn and beans that was reflective of a large crop but also took into consideration heavy demand for grains from the U.S. into China. The USD is giving a gift to those importing countries that want to take advantage of cheaper prices that we have not seen in years.

We as bulls also had a gift handed to us via the Derecho storm that rolled through the U.S. Midwest. Again, we pray for the health and well-being of those folks that suffered through that, but when it comes to markets, the bullish momentum had been lost completely until Tuesday. We saw some recovery in the spreads and we knew that it was going to be particularly hard for the USDA to confirm a 185 and 55 bpa for corn and beans respectively just based on history.

So now where to? There is a lot of speculation of yields suffering from this storm that cut through Iowa. The governor claimed 10-14 mln acres that were destroyed. Hyperbole might be utilized here during an election for federal funding to help those in need. Let's hope that the world isn't that corrupt but you never know. The fact of the matter is that there was damage and an ideal/ high yield in IA becomes more fantasy than reality. The key is to see what crop conditions say on next Monday 8/17/2020. This is will be a bigger impact on conditions for corn than beans as they are obviously taller and more susceptible to lodging damage.

THE BASIC FORECAST IS MORE UP FOR GRAINS (CORN, BEANS AND WHEAT) AND BEARISH CALLS ON THE LIVESTOCK MARKETS.

Corn had big volume yesterday with a big up day. There will be re-test for Dec corn at the 360 levels and I would not be surprised to see a 4 handle by September. If we lose 5-10 bpa because of this storm in Iowa, then definitely we will see a 4 handle on corn futures by Sept / Oct.

Soybeans are still in high demand on the global scale. 600 C/O etc doesn't look very bullish except that when you look at corn rallying by 30-40 cents, you will not have beans hanging at 9 dollars. The overall global S/U ratio looks bullish more so than last month as demand is strong and the U.S. supply is in question after these storms. 9.20 November beans is an easy target but if resistance is broken rapidly a 9.80 to 10.00 target is very achievable given the strong bean oil demand and strong export demand for beans.

Wheat had an opportunity to break down last week and it didn't. Now we are seeing a 5 handle in Chicago with a strong cash market and steady spreads that are undervalued given the strong U.S. markets. We are also keeping an eye on the Argentine crop situation that is under threat due to drought. The Russian crop is very much known and discounted. Again, as I mentioned before, the U.S. market for wheat is a 12 month export market because of their geographical placing. Black Sea is limited by harsh winters which can happen any Dec through March. Say what you will about the U.S. wheat export market but it is there month in and month out as the most efficient machine in the industry. Once we accelerate the grain complex, a 6 dollar handle is very possible in this complex.

As for the livestock markets, a stronger cash & futures grain markets means that it will cost more to bring the animal to markets. Once the costs start going higher, the operators needs to cut back in herd numbers. So the easy guideline is grains go up, hogs/ cattle go down and vice versa. We started bear spreading lean hogs today on dec front leg and 2021 spring back end. For more information, contact us and we can get you set up on a 1 WEEK FREE TRIAL!

Where do we go from here? My honest opinion for grains is that there is more upside risk than downside risk. If you are short, you need to address seriously what your risk is. If you are long, put some wide stops knowing that you will risk a 20-30 cent crash in case USDA does not confirm bad conditions next few weeks. I think history will show us in the next 2-3 months that the bulls will do well given these circumstances especially since inflation is here to stay and the world is flooded with dollars.

