Elliott Wave View: Ten Year Notes (ZN_F) Impulsive Decline
Thursday, August 13, 2020

by ElliottWave-Forecast of ElliottWave-Forecast

Elliott Wave View in 10-year Note (ZN_F) suggests that the Note has ended the cycle from June 5 low as wave (1). From there, the Note can do a pullback in 3 waves to correct that cycle. Down from August 5 high, wave ((i)) ended at 140 low. The bounce in wave ((ii)) ended at 140.13 high. The Note then resumed lower in wave ((iii)), which ended at 139 low. The internal subdivision of wave ((iii)) unfolded as5 waves impulse Elliott Wave Structure. Wave (i) of ((iii)) ended at 139.27 low and wave (ii) bounce ended at 140.01 high. The decline then resumed lower in wave (iii) and ended at 139.07 low. This is followed by wave (iv) bounce, which ended at 139.17 high. Wave (v) then extended lower and ended at 139 low.

Afterwards, the Note bounce higher in wave ((iv)), which unfolded as a double correction. Wave ((iv)) ended at 139.14 high. From there, the Note has resumed lower again. Currently, wave ((v)) is still in progress. The Note can see a few more lows but it should be ending wave ((v)) and wave A in higher degree soon. This will be followed by a bigger bounce in wave B before resuming lower again in wave C. While below 140.13 high, expect the bounces in 3,7 or 11 swings to fail for more downside.

Elliottwave-Forecast.com  (by EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING LLC) was founded in 2005 by Eric Morera. Since inception our company has provided tailored Financial Market Services to thousands of clients.

ElliottWave-Forecast has built a reputation on accurate technical analysis and a winning attitude. By successfully incorporating the Elliott Wave Theory with Market Correlation, cycles, proprietary pivot system, we provide precise forecasts with up-to-date analysis for 42 instruments including FX majors, Gold, Silver, Copper, Oil, TNX and major Equity Indices. Our clients also have immediate access to our proprietary actionable trade setups, market overview, 1 Hour, 4 Hour, Daily & weekly wave counts. Weekend webinar, Live Screen Sharing Sessions, Daily Technical Videos, Educational Resources, and 24 Hour chat room where they are provided live updates and given answers to their questions.
