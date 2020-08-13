Source: Getty Images
Live Cattle Futures---Cattle futures in the October contract is trading higher for the 4th consecutive session up another 57 points at 110.15 as prices are right near a fresh 6 month high continuing its bullish momentum.
I have been recommending a bullish trade from around the 106.50 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss at 106.22 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 7 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time.
In my opinion I believe prices will retest the February 20th high of 114.57 in the coming days ahead and if you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I thought the 110 level would be cracked and that did happen in today's trading session. Cattle prices are trading far above their 20 & 100 day moving average as the trend is getting stronger on a weekly basis and if you take a look at the daily chart the uptrend line remains intact so stay long and place the proper stop loss as there is more room to run in my opinion.
At the current time I also have a bullish hog recommendation as I think the livestock sector will continue their secular bullish trend in the coming months ahead.
TREND:HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID
VOLATILITY: HIGH
