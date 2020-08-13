Futures Surge Despite Stalemate in Coronavirus Stimulus Negotiations



U.S. futures surging this morning despite a continued stalemate in Washington over another stimulus package. Investors are also keeping an eye on healthcare stocks after Moderna announced it won a $1.5 billion award from the government to produce 100 million doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine. Chris Vermeulen, Founder and Chief Market Strategist of TheTechnicalTraders.com, joined Wake Up With Cheddar for more of whats driving the markets.

Chris Vermeulen has been involved in the markets since 1997 and is the founder of Technical Traders Ltd. He is an internationally recognized technical analyst, trader, and is the author of the book: 7 Steps to Win With Logic

Through years of research, trading and helping individual traders around the world. He learned that many traders have great trading ideas, but they lack one thing, they struggle to execute trades in a systematic way for consistent results. Chris helps educate traders with a three-hour video course that can change their trading results for the better and shares is stock and ETF trades through his Wealth Building Newsletter.





He is a regular speaker on HoweStreet, FinancialSurvivorNetwork, and the ProvenAndProbable shows. Chris also contributes market insight to several financial hubs like Barchart.com

