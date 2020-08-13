The hotel industry...seriously? Look: if youre looking to take a position trade for the longer haul, what else might provide stronger returns than fallen but necessary industries? Arguable, hotels are here to stay; though not every individual hotel is here to stay, get it?

As per current data, commercial real estate delinquencies have declined, but thats only because lenders have offered extend-and-pretend measures that have made delinquent payments current. The industry itself is still seeing a decline, and some analysts are claiming (however alarmist it may sound) that the industry may be in need of a government bailout. Hmm...not very promising at all, at least for the near term.

Technically, we see our proxy REIT indices (SVC formerly HPT; INN; and CDOR) severely trailing the S&P 500 (SPX)--with INN at -50%, CDOR at -59.6%, and SVC beaten down -65%.

SVC sees support at 6.00 and resistance near 13.00.

INN sees support at 5.00 and resistance at 9.00.

CDOR sees support at around 3.50 and resistance at 6.00.

Bearish perhaps, but again, it depends on your timeframe, motivations, and also the management of each trust.

