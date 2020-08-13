The Nemenoff Report 08/13/2020



Financials: As of this writing (6:00am) the September Bonds are 6 points. higher at 178’31, the 10 Yr. Note up 2 at 139’02 and the 5 Yr. fractionally higher at 125’13.5. Yield for the 2 Yr. is up 5 basis pts. for the week at .16, the 5 yr. up .9 at .29, the 10 yr. up 16 at .67 and the 30 yr. Bond up 18 at 1.36. Since liquidating long positions last week the market has seen friendly jobless claims and employment numbers. I still like the long side of the market and will reestablish long positions below 178’15 in the Bonds and/or the 10 yr. note should the Bonds trade below the number. Grains: December Corn is 4’2 higher at 331’4, November Beans up 7’4 at 890’4 and Dec. Wheat 0’4 lower at 499’0.Yesterday’s report was friendly particularly ending stock:Corn at a.7516 billion bushels vs. a pre report est. of 2.8 bb. I remain long Dec. Corn and will raise protective sell stops to 322’4. Cattle: October. LC closed 109.57. Up .725 and up 2.10 for the week. Sept. FC closed at 14795′ up 1.325 And up 1.50 for the week amid good demand for choice cuts of beef. An increase in Corn prices after yesterday’s Grain Report should have a negative effect on FC prices. I remain short Feeder Cattle. Silver. September Silver is 30 cents higher at 26.48 down from 27.84 a week ago. Since last week the market has seen a range of 24.85 to a new recent high of 29.70. I remain on the sidelines S&p’s: This market is 4.00 lower at 3366.00. Yesterday the market made an attempt at new contract highs making a high at 3387.00 coming close to the March high of the 3393 area.Treat as a trading affair. I prefer the short Siberia on rallies. Support 3344.00 resistance 3382.00 Currencies: Last week we liquidated All short biased U.S. Dollar related positions and are currently on the sidelines awaiting a rally in the Dollar Index above the 94.50 level. Regards, Marc



Recent articles from this author The Nemenoff Report 08/13/2020

The Nemenoff Report 08/06/2020

The Nemenoff Report 07/30/2020

The Nemenoff Report 07/24/2020

The Nemenoff Report 07/16/2020

About the author Mr. Nemenoff is a 37-year veteran of the futures industry. While attending graduate school at the Illinois Institute of Technology, Marc began his career as a clerk on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Marc Nemenoff quickly found that his background in both math and problem solving techniques were adaptable to the futures markets as well as the career he had been pursuing in Architecture and Urban Planning. Having decided on a career change he quickly rose within the Tabor Grain Co. organization and became their analyst and operations manager for all products traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. In 1976 Mr. Nemenoff's responsibilities increased when he was granted full membership on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange as Tabor Grain Co's. representative to the exchange. He was their head analyst and liaison to all branch offices. In addition, he was in charge of designing hedging strategies in both the livestock and financial sectors of the market and writing the firms daily and weekly market letters. In 1980 Mr. Nemenoff purchased his own membership on the CME and spent the next 12 years as an independent trader, trading in all markets with a concentration in live cattle as a spreader and market maker. As a member of the exchange he served on many committees including, Live Cattle, Nominating, Contributions, Public Relations & Advertising, and Orientation & Education. During this time he gave speeches to various groups at the behest of the exchange. These included: Agricultural Bankers, The National Cattleman's Assoc., various groups on the Role of the Market Maker, and various groups on the Role of Futures as a Risk Management Tool. In 1991 Marc left the floor and spent his time as an independent trader and lecturer giving speeches at seminars on various topics. These included Livestock Trading, Interest Rate Futures, Spreads, Technical Analysis, and trading in the pit vs. being an outside speculator. He also taught classes as a guest lecturer at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange on Spreading, Technical Analysis, and Commodity Options. Since 2004 Marc has been an Associated Person handling customer accounts for both speculators and hedgers. Marc is also the author of The Nemenoff Report, a daily overview of the markets adding his own perspective on market direction. Since 2002 Marc has been a Board member of Art Encounter, an Evanston, IL. non- profit organization, specializing in the visual arts and providing community outreach programs, such as art classes for people of all ages with special needs. Marc has been President of Art Encounter since 2009. Mr. Nemenoff describes his approach to the market as 75% technical and 25% fundamental. He is also a firm believer in the use of option strategies as a way of using leverage and minimizing risk when one has a long-term market strategy. Contact Marc Nemenoff: (800) 769-7021 or at mnemenoff@pricegroup.com