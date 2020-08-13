DJ USDA Report: Summary for U.S. Agriculture Supply, Demand Report

WASHINGTON–The following are key numbers from USDA’s crop report

and how the government’s estimates compared to analysts’ forecasts

in a Wall Street Journal survey.

U.S. 2020 Production, Yield (million bushels, bushels per acre)

Wednesday’s

Estimate Average Range USDA July

Corn Production 15,278.0 15,165 14,815-15,330 15,000

Soybean Production 4,425.0 4,274 4,150-4,499 4,135

Wednesday’s

Estimate Average Range USDA July

Corn Yield 181.8 180.3 177.5-182.5 178.5

Soybean Yield 53.3 51.3 50.0-53.0 49.8

***

U.S. Stockpiles (million bushels)

2019-20

Wednesday’s

Estimate Average Range USDA July

Corn 2,228.0 2,264 2,150-2,388 2,248

Soybeans 615.0 616 578- 640 620

Wheat 1,044.0 1,036 935-1,045 1,044

2020-21

Wednesday’s

Estimate Average Range USDA July

Corn 2,756.0 2,803 2,460-3,206 2,648

Soybeans 610.0 523 440- 689 425

Wheat 925.0 945 899- 976 942

***

World Stockpiles (million metric tons)

2019-20

Wednesday’s

Estimate Average Range USDA July

Corn 311.3 312.5 311.0-314.0 312.0

Soybeans 95.9 98.6 94.8-100.3 99.7

Wheat 300.9 296.8 292.0-299.2 297.1

2020-21

Wednesday’s

Estimate Average Range USDA July

Corn 317.5 320.4 312.0-340.1 315.0

Soybeans 95.4 98.2 93.0-111.7 95.1

Wheat 316.8 313.5 308.2-316.6 314.8

***

2020-21 Wheat Production (million bushels)

Wednesday’s

Estimate Average Range USDA July

All Wheat 1,838 1,831 1,795-1,856 1,824

Winter Wheat 1,198 1,215 1,193-1,232 1,218

Hard Red Winter 695 710 700-720 710

Soft Red Winter 277 279 270-295 280

White Winter 226 228 224-235 227

Other Spring 578 560 550-574 550

Durum 62 57 55-61 56

DJ USDA Supply/Demand: Crop Summary – Aug 12

U.S. ending stocks in million bushels, except soyoil in million pounds,

cotton in million (480 pound) bales and rice in million cwt. Exports and

Production in million metric tons except cotton in million (480 pound) bales.

Projections based on trends and analysts’ judgments, not survey

date. Source: USDA’s World Agricultural Outlook Board.

======U.S.====== ================WORLD=======================

Ending Stocks Exports Production

20/21 19/20 18/19: 20/21 19/20 18/19: 20/21 19/20 18/19

Soybeans 610.0 615.0 909.0:165.49 164.64 148.41:370.40 337.28 360.21

Brazil na na na: 84.00 93.50 74.59:131.00 126.00 119.00

Argentina na na na: 7.50 9.50 9.10: 53.50 49.70 55.30

China na na na: 0.10 0.10 0.12: 17.50 18.10 15.97

Soyoil 2,075 2,060 1,775: 12.06 11.96 11.18: 59.86 57.57 55.67

Corn 2,756 2,228 2,221:184.66 171.22 181.05: 1,171 1,112 1,123

China na na na: 0.02 0.02 0.02:260.00 260.77 257.33

Argentina na na na: 34.00 37.00 37.24: 50.00 50.00 51.00

S.Africa na na na: 2.30 2.50 1.45: 14.00 16.25 11.82

Cotton(a) 7.60 7.20 4.85: 41.59 40.28 41.40:117.53 122.99 118.65

All Wheat 925 1,044 1,080:187.99 190.02 173.61:766.03 764.11 730.96

China na na na: 1.00 1.05 1.01:136.00 133.59 131.43

EU 27 na na na: 25.50 38.00 23.31:135.50 154.94 136.69

Canada na na na: 24.50 23.90 24.38: 34.00 32.35 32.20

Argentina na na na: 14.00 13.50 12.19: 20.50 19.75 19.50

Australia na na na: 17.50 9.50 9.01: 26.00 15.20 17.60

Russia na na na: 37.50 34.24 35.86: 78.00 73.61 71.69

Ukraine na na na: 18.00 21.10 16.02: 27.00 29.17 25.06

Sorghum 26.0 30.0 64.0: na na na: na na na

Barley 85.0 80.0 87.0: na na na: na na na

Oats 42.0 37.0 38.0: na na na: na na na

Rice 44.3 30.7 44.9: 44.26 41.45 43.72:500.05 495.73 496.68

DJ U.S. Export Sales: Weekly Sales Totals-Aug 13

For the week ended Aug 6, in thousand metric tons, except cotton in

thousand running bales. Net changes in commitments are gross sales,

less cancellations, buy-backs and other downward adjustments. Total

commitments are total export shipments plus total sales.

The marketing year for wheat and barley began Jun 1. The

marketing year for corn, soybeans and sorghum begins Sep 1. The

marketing year for soymeal and soyoil begins Oct 1.

For rice and cotton, “this year” is the 2020-2021 marketing

year, which began Aug 1, while “last year” is 2019-2020.

Source: USDA

wk’s net change total

in commitments commitments undlvd sales

this year next year this yr last yr this yr next yr

wheat 367.9 0.0 10591.2 9827.1 5594.9 5.0

hrw 24.1 0.0 3821.3 3792.5 1558.3 0.0

srw 14.0 0.0 1029.3 1231.9 678.3 0.0

hrs 170.7 0.0 3178.0 2618.6 1853.0 5.0

white 147.6 0.0 2166.2 1759.0 1318.2 0.0

durum 11.5 0.0 396.3 425.0 187.0 0.0

corn 377.2 553.1 44159.8 49984.0 4137.9 11480.3

soybeans 570.1 2839.4 47510.7 48592.2 6445.9 17975.5

soymeal 182.4 70.0 11957.5 11806.6 1652.0 1055.4

soyoil -2.5 48.7 1266.9 877.0 177.7 80.7

upland cotton 2890.1-a 8.8 6567.1 7774.7 6288.5 316.2

pima cotton 126.8-b 0.0 178.5 153.8 172.9 0.0

sorghum 282.4 527.5 4633.7 1727.6 342.2 1723.1

barley 0.0 0.0 39.2 56.7 31.4 0.0

rice 265.4-c 0.0 351.9 733.2 337.2 0.0

-a: Includes new sales activity for Jul 31-Aug 6 which resulted

in a net increase of 6.9 thousand metric tons. Also includes

2883.2 thousand metric tons of undelivered sales carried over from

2019-2020.

-b: Includes new sales activity for Jul 31-Aug 6 which

resulted in a net increase of 10.4 thousand metric tons. Also includes

116.4 thousand metric tons of undelivered sales carried over from

2019-2020.

-c: Includes new sales activity for Jul 31-Aug 6 which

resulted in a net increase of 6.3 thousand metric tons. Also includes

259.1 thousand metric tons of undelivered sales carried over from

2019-2020.

DJ CBOT Delivery Intentions: Totals – Aug 13

Source: CME Group

Contract Quantity Next Trade

Commodity Month Delivery Day Assigned Today Date Available

SOYBEAN MEAL August Aug. 14, 2020 214 Aug 12, 2020

SOYBEAN August Aug. 14, 2020 220 Aug 04, 2020

WHEAT

General Comments: Winter Wheat markets were mixed in reaction to the USDA reports. USDA showed higher world production estimates to go along with higher US production estimates. HRW Wheat was able to close a little higher but the other markets were lower. Russian Wheat is now hitting the domestic market and prices are lower. Production estimates have improved as the harvest has moved into areas that enjoyed better weather. Spring Wheat was developing under good growing conditions in both the US and Canada. Yield reports from the central and southern Great Plains have been variable, but generally a little better than expected. Soft Red Winter yields are high. The Winter Wheat markets are in down trends on the weekly charts. It is still dry in France and Russia and now Spring Wheat areas of Russia are being affected. Russian Winter Wheat yields have improved over time as harvesters move into areas that had better growing conditions. Australia remains in good condition. About half of the Argentine Wheat belt is too dry.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should be above normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see scattered showers. Temperatures should average near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are mixed to down with objectives of 411 September. Support is at 486, 471, and 455 September, with resistance at 500, 508, and 515 September. Trends in Kansas City are mixed. Support is at 410, 404, and 400 September, with resistance at 424, 431, and 438 September. Trends in Minneapolis are mixed. Support is at 491, 486, and 480 September, and resistance is at 500, 506, and 512 September.

RICE

General Comments Rice was higher in reaction to the USDA reports. USDQ showed reduced yield potential for the crop, but also reduced domestic and export demand. Ending stocks were still increased as the average farm price was unchanged. Even so, the market Was able to rally as the trade had anticipated more bearish estimates from USDA. New crop prospects appear solid for increased production in the coming year. The area is larger and the growing conditions are mostly good. The crops are called in good condition in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. Texas and southern Louisiana field yield reports are strong. Export demand for the new crop Rice has been slow to develop as buyers wait for lower prices.

Overnight News: The Delta should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be near to below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed. Support is at 1166, 1150, and 1146 September, with resistance at 1182, 1191, and 1200 September.

CORN AND OATS

General Comments Corn was a little higher in reaction to the USDA reports. USDA increased yield and production estimates more than expected, but it looks like the market got into a sell the rumor and buy the fact situation. Trends are sideways but futures can still work lower over time. Meats processors are back and are operating at close to capacity. Meats wholesale and retail prices are stable. Recent reverses by some states on opening orders are hurting demand ideas for ethanol, but ethanol demand has been increasing. US prices are high in the world market so export sales of Corn are expected to be less. A tour of Central Illinois showed less ear populations than expected. It is a very good crop with good color, but the smaller than expected ear populations will make it hard for the production to be a record as is anticipated by many traders. A major storm hit Iowa and northern Illinois on Tuesday. A Derecho brought big winds and flattened Corn crops while leaving Soybeans twisted. It even brought a tornado to the far north side of Chicago and brought significant damage wherever it hit. The total amount of Corn and Soybeans lost remains unknown but prices have not really been affected by the storm yet.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are mixed. Support is at 311, 307, and 302 September, and resistance is at 315, 318, and 322 September. Trends in Oats are down with objectives of 249 September. Support is at 260, 258, and 257 September, and resistance is at 268, 272, and 277 September.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans were higher on better Chinese demand and in reaction to the USDA reports. USDA showed higher than expected yields and production but the market was in a sell the rumor and buy the fact situation. Futures can still work lower over time. China has become a much more active buyer of Soybeans here in the US and has promised to ramp up purchases in order to comply with commitments it made under the Phase One trade deal. Its commitments have been thrown into doubt by the continued political tensions between the two countries. Brazil prices are higher for the rest of the world as it starts to run out of Soybeans to export, so China and the rest of the world will look to the US for additional supplies. The US weather is considered good for growing Soybeans with cooler temperatures and beneficial rains. A tour of Central Illinois revealed good looking crops with good color, but the plants were short and might not produce enough pods to make some of the higher production expectations of the trade. A major storm hit Iowa and northern Illinois on Tuesday. A Derecho brought big winds and flattened Corn crops while leaving Soybeans twisted. It even brought a tornado to the far north side of Chicago and brought significant damage wherever it hit. The total amount of Corn and Soybeans lost remains unknown but prices have not really been affected by the storm yet.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed. Support is at 865, 863, and 857 September, and resistance is at 881, 884, and 889 September. Trends in Soybean Meal are mixed. Support is at 282.00, 279.00, and 276.00 September, and resistance is at 287.00, 289.00, and 291.00 September. Trends in Soybean Oil are mixed. Support is at 3100, 3050, and 2980 September, with resistance at 3106, 3190, and 3200 September.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Palm Oil was higher this morning on ideas of improving demand. Ideas are that importers are buying to replenish stocks. Flooding and a lack of workers for the plantations have been the reasons to see less production. Higher world petroleum prices helped with ideas of increased bio fuels demand. Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola closed higher with Chicago price action. The strength in the Canadian Dollar is more about weakness in the US Dollar than anything going on in Canada. Crop conditions are mostly good and farmers have been selling old crop supplies. The weather has been warmer the past couple of weeks and most areas have seen rain.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are mixed. Support is at 480.00, 471.00, and 470.00 November, with resistance at 486.00, 489.00, and 491.00 November. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to down with objectives of 2590, 2480, and 2420 October. Support is at 2610, 2560, and 2490 October, with resistance at 2720, 2750, and 2810 October.

DJ Malaysia August 1-10 Palm Oil Exports Down 19.4% -SGS

Malaysia’s palm oil exports during the August 1-10 period are estimated down 19.4% on month at 372,067 metric tons, cargo surveyor SGS (Malaysia) Bhd. said.

The following are the major items in the SGS estimate:

(All figures in metric tons)

August 1-10 July 1-10

RBD Palm Olein 135,320 137,936

RBD Palm Oil 23,770 41,790

RBD Palm Stearin 20,005 66,150

Crude Palm Oil 71,295 75,385

Total* 372,067 461,806

Midwest Weather Forecast: Periods of showers in all areas. Temperatures should average below normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

August +53 Sep +137 Sep +58 Sep +73 Nov N/A N/A

September +55 Sep +60 Sep +73 Nov

October +48 Dec +65 Dec +72 Nov

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Aug 12

WINNIPEG, Aug. 12 (MarketsFarm) – The following are the closing

cash canola prices from ICE Futures. Source: ICE Futures

Price Basis Contract Change

CANOLA

*Par Region 449.00 -13.00 Nov 2020 dn 4.50

Basis: Thunder Bay 499.40 15.00 Nov 2020 up 1.40

Basis: Vancouver 510.40 25.00 Nov 2020 up 1.40

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – Aug 13

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Thursday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 722.50 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Sept 710.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 662.50 +12.50 Unquoted – –

Jan/Feb/Mar 642.50 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Apr/May/Jun 632.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 725.00 +10.00 Unquoted – –

Sept 712.50 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 665.00 +12.50 Unquoted – –

Jan/Feb/Mar 645.00 +07.50 Unquoted – –

Apr/May/Jun 635.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 700.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 615.00 +05.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 2,850.00 0.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 180.00 +02.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.1895)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Aug 13

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 178,305 lots, or 8.18 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-20 4,683 4,730 4,646 4,677 4,692 4,689 -3 132,230 75,759

Nov-20 4,293 4,319 4,273 4,293 4,294 4,291 -3 4,993 3,490

Jan-21 4,291 4,307 4,270 4,290 4,303 4,289 -14 38,429 60,538

Mar-21 4,290 4,307 4,272 4,295 4,288 4,290 2 913 328

May-21 4,295 4,315 4,280 4,290 4,308 4,298 -10 1,012 4,750

Jul-21 4,288 4,311 4,285 4,299 4,294 4,298 4 728 419

Corn

Turnover: 552,233 lots, or 12.32 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-20 2,209 2,230 2,209 2,214 2,217 2,216 -1 67,649 121,652

Nov-20 2,220 2,237 2,219 2,230 2,223 2,226 3 31,998 53,329

Jan-21 2,224 2,238 2,221 2,228 2,226 2,227 1 392,477 994,013

Mar-21 2,246 2,261 2,246 2,252 2,252 2,252 0 8,445 11,972

May-21 2,262 2,271 2,258 2,265 2,265 2,263 -2 47,208 297,511

Jul-21 2,294 2,295 2,283 2,288 2,289 2,288 -1 4,456 33,085

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,752,929 lots, or 49.87 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 – – – 2,949 2,949 2,949 0 0 0

Sep-20 2,815 2,849 2,796 2,836 2,810 2,826 16 228,682 375,697

Nov-20 2,846 2,883 2,829 2,873 2,845 2,861 16 107,676 61,398

Dec-20 2,854 2,898 2,838 2,898 2,851 2,864 13 48,363 7,155

Jan-21 2,853 2,891 2,831 2,881 2,851 2,866 15 1,195,372 1,301,134

Mar-21 2,740 2,757 2,720 2,753 2,737 2,743 6 3,068 8,843

May-21 2,702 2,715 2,681 2,710 2,699 2,702 3 169,671 740,366

Jul-21 2,721 2,736 2,705 2,735 2,719 2,723 4 97 718

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,354,653 lots, or 77.09 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 – – – 5,748 5,748 5,748 0 0 0

Sep-20 5,752 5,878 5,730 5,876 5,710 5,802 92 544,067 144,567

Oct-20 5,680 5,806 5,646 5,784 5,616 5,716 100 19,910 8,786

Nov-20 5,654 5,770 5,610 5,752 5,558 5,682 124 14,472 4,730

Dec-20 5,578 5,726 5,564 5,706 5,530 5,646 116 13,719 1,675

Jan-21 5,540 5,696 5,530 5,694 5,494 5,612 118 750,887 307,231

Feb-21 – – – 5,544 5,400 5,544 144 0 118

Mar-21 5,576 5,646 5,576 5,646 5,470 5,606 136 3 19

Apr-21 5,556 5,556 5,556 5,556 5,526 5,556 30 1 152

May-21 5,480 5,594 5,480 5,592 5,432 5,536 104 11,593 19,219

Jun-21 5,602 5,602 5,602 5,602 5,510 5,602 92 1 2

Jul-21 – – – 5,510 5,500 5,510 10 0 4

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 1,152,649 lots, or 73.12 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 – – – 6,086 6,086 6,086 0 0 1

Sep-20 6,230 6,444 6,212 6,436 6,166 6,364 198 157,547 103,290

Nov-20 6,230 6,464 6,230 6,460 6,204 6,386 182 12,897 10,758

Dec-20 6,232 6,442 6,232 6,440 6,182 6,366 184 15,471 3,313

Jan-21 6,200 6,422 6,182 6,418 6,148 6,346 198 913,936 555,146

Mar-21 6,148 6,366 6,134 6,364 6,102 6,298 196 10,534 393

May-21 6,080 6,258 6,080 6,256 6,046 6,192 146 42,262 88,571

Jul-21 6,204 6,244 6,204 6,244 6,188 6,224 36 2 4

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.