Elliott Wave View in Nikkei Futures (NKD_F) suggests the Index has just broken above June 5 high, suggesting the cycle from March low remains alive and the Index has resumed higher. The break higher is likely still part of wave ((5)) of the same cycle from March low. Shorter cycle, 1 hour chart below shows pullback to 21705 ended wave (2). Up from there, the Index ended wave 1 at 22655 high.The internal subdivision of wave 1 unfolded as5 waves impulse Elliott Wave Structure. Wave ((i)) of 1 ended at 22005 high and wave ((ii)) pullback ended at 21800 low. Rally higher in wave ((iii)) then ended at 22405 high, followed by wave ((iv)) pullback which ended at 22340 low. Wave ((v)) then extended higher and ended at 22655 high.Afterwards, the Index did a pullback in wave 2, which ended at 22205 low.

From there, the Index has extended higher in wave 3. Up from wave 2 low, wave ((i)) ended at 22535 high and wave ((ii)) dips ended at 22345 low. Index then extended higher in wave ((iii)) towards 22960 high. Thepullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 22670 low. The index can still see another high before ending wave ((v)). This would end wave 3 in the higher degree. Index then could correct within wave 4 before resuming higher again. The latest rally has broken above previous wave 1 high to confirm that the leg higher is already in progress. While pullback stays above 22205 low, expect the dips in 3,7 or 11 swings to find support for more upside.

Nikkei 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart

