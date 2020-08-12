|
|
USDJPY Closes Higher Third Day In A Row
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
by Mohammed Isah of FXAssure.com
|
USDJPY Closes Higher Third Day In A Row
USDJPY saw more gain to close higher for a third day in a row on Wednesday. On the downside, support resides at 106.50 level. Below this level will turn focus to the 106.00 level. Further down, support is seen at the 105.50 level. A cut through here will open the door for more decline towards the 105.00. On the upside, resistance comes in at the 107.50 level where a break will target the 107.50 level. Below that level will turn focus to the 108.00 level and then lower towards the 108.50 level. On the whole, USDJPY faces further upside threats on pullback
Recent articles from this author
- USDJPY Closes Higher Third Day In A Row - Wednesday, August 12, 2020
- EURUSD Looks To Pullback Further On Price Sell Off - Sunday, August 09, 2020
- USDCHF Rejects Lower Prices, Sees Recovery Higher - Saturday, August 08, 2020
- USDCAD Vulnerable, Risk Continues To Point Lower - Tuesday, August 04, 2020
- EURUSD Sees Price Back Off, Declines On Correction - Sunday, August 02, 2020
About the author
Mohammed Isah is a Technical Strategist and head of research at FXAssure.com, a technical research website. He has been trading and analyzing the foreign exchange market for the past 7 years.
He formerly traded stocks before crossing over to the forex market where he worked for FXInstructor LLC as a technical analyst and head of research before Joining FXAssure.com. Mohammed has written extensively on the forex market and technical analysis and his articles have been featured in The Technical Analyst Magazine, The Forex Journal Magazine, Thestreet.com, MoneyShow, The Technical analysis of Stocks & Commodities Magazine, Businessinsider and FXstreet.comAt FXAssure.com he writes daily and weekly technical commentaries on currencies and commodities which are offered to its clients. He provides full coverage of the forex market with specific daily focus on 7 currencies (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP, EURJPY, AUDUSD and USDCAD) and the Dollar Index utilizing various technical tools and strategies. He also covers the commodities market twice in a week focusing on in-depth technical developments in GOLD, CRUDE OIL, SILVER, CORN, WHEAT and CRB Index.
Mohammed can be reached via email at m.isah@fxassure.com.