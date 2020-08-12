Grain Spreads:Corn Comeback?



Commentary- TodaysUSDA monthly supply and demand report showed the agencys initial corn crop estimate at 15.278 billion bu., which is 104 million bu. higher than the average pre-report estimate and would be up 1.67 billion bu. from last year. USDA estimated harvested U.S. corn acres at 84.023 million, unchanged from the June estimate. USDA put the national average yield at a record 181.8 bu. per acre, which would be up 14.4 bu. per acre from last year. USDA trimmed old-crop corn carryover by 20 million bu. from July, with a 20-million-bu. increase in estimated 2019-20 corn exports accounting for the slip in carryover. For the 2020-21 marketing year, corn carryover is up 108 million bu. from July, but is 44 million bu. below the average pre-report trade estimate, which was slightly bullish versus expectations in my opinion. Mondays crop condition report dropped 1 point in the good to excellent category. However it was Monday's severe storms that began in Eastern Nebraska through Central Iowa into Illinois that have the trade concerned. Massive 100 mph winds termed a Derecho ripped through major corn areas in Iowa and Illinois knocking down stalks and doing major damage to silos and elevator operations. The damage could be as much as 200 to 400 million bushels lost due to the hurricane forced winds moving through these growing areas. This was not factored into todays USDA numbers. Losses could reduce ending stocks from the USDA's current 2.7 billion bushel carryout to 2.3 billion on the balance sheet. In my view 320 corn is too cheap as ending stocks are a greater unknown now. This storm could be a game changer here especially if demand picks up. I wouldn't rule out a rally towards the gap at 343.6 and if taken out a move to the 351 area which is the ten percent down for the year threshold. Please look at the chart. Under 3.20 and its katy bar the door to the downside in my view. However should we continue to hold that level, I look for the 180K managed money shorts to get impatient and begin to short cover. They have the profit and therefore the risk. Longer term there is an inflationary play one must consider when talking corn longer term. Its cheap at these levels in my view as there is more of an unknown now. It is my belief that buying cheap calls is not a bad idea here. Trade Idea- Futures-N/A Options-Buy the December 20 350 corn call for 5 cents. Risk/Reward- Futures-N/A Options-The risk is the price paid for the option of $250.00 plus commissions and fees. I'm looking for heightened volatility here plus shortcovering that could see the premium on the 350 call rise to 15 cents. Place a sell stop at 2 cents, so the risk is approximately 3 cents or $150.00 plus trade costs and fees. Please join me every Thursday at 3pm for a free grain and livestock webinar. We discuss supply, demadn, weather, and the charts.Sign Up Now Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



About the author Sean Lusk is a registered commodity broker and Director of the Commercial Hedging Division of Walsh Trading in Chicago. Sean began in the business as a runner on the trading floor during summer breaks from college in 1993. Upon his graduation from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1996, Sean began his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME). Overseeing billions of dollars of transactions working as a clerk in the Eurodollar pit, Sean took the next step and became a floor broker and member of the CME in 2003. He handled customer orders for banks and investment houses from all over the world from inside the Libor pit at the CME. Now, at Walsh Trading, Sean utilizes his experience in the marketplace and his professional client service skills to aid and assist customers in their trading endeavors. He writes daily and weekly commentaries focusing on both the Precious Metals and Agricultural Markets along with related market activity. Sean has been quoted in various media outlets discussing futures markets. These include: Futures Magazine

Reuters

Forbes

Kitco

Nikkei Press

CCTV.com