Livestock Report



Walsh Trading Daily Insights Commentary October Lean Hogs broke down and tested support at 50.475, making the low just above at 50.55. The market was able recover and settled at 51.60, forming a Doji candlestick. If price can hold settlement it could move towards resistance at the down sloping 100 DMA at 53.62. Cutouts and the Lean Hog Index remain firm after making their lows last month. Hogs are still in a downtrend and face resistance at 51.80, the 100 DMA, 53.825, and then 54.775. Support is at 50.475, 49.35, 47.825 and then 46.30. The Pork Cutout Index jumped higher and is at 70.03 as of 8/11/2020. The Lean Hog Index increased and is at 53.79 as of 8/10/2020. Estimated Slaughter for Wednesday is 481,000 which is above last weeks 475,000 and below last years slaughter at 484,000. China announced it will auction another 10,000 MT of frozen pork from its state reserves on Aug. 14. September Feeder Cattle made a new high for the up move on Wednesday, reaching 149.325 before pulling back and settling at 147.95. The high was just below resistance at 149.975 and the low at 146.575 is just above support at 146.20. If price can continue higher a test of resistance at 151.55 is possible. Resistance is at 148.40, 149.975 and then 151.55. Feeder Cattle is in an uptrend, in my opinion. Support is at 147.30, 146.20, 144.25 and then 143.50. The Feeder Cattle Index increased and is at 142.62 as of 8/11/2020. October Live Cattle continued its march higher, trading to a new high for the up move at 109.95. This is just above resistance at 109.60. Settlement was just below resistance at 109.575. It is trying to leave the declining 200 DMA (107.59) in the dust and has 110.80 resistance in its sights. Breaking above the Wednesday high could see price test resistance at the 110.80 resistance level. Resistance then comes in at 112.35. Support is at 108.65, the 200 DMA, 107.30 and then 106.025. Boxed beef cutouts were higher with choice cutouts up 1.01 to 209.09 and select up 0.97 to 195.99. The choice/ select spread widened to 13.10 and the load count was 182. Wednesdays estimated slaughter is 117,000, even with last week and above last years 115,000. The USDA report LM_Ct131 states: Thus far for Wednesday in the Texas Panhandle negotiated cash trading has been active with moderate demand. In Kansas negotiated cash trading and demand have been moderate. Compared to last week, in the Southern Plains, live purchases moved mostly 4.00 higher at 104.00. A few in Kansas up to 105.00. Good movement was noted in the Texas Panhandle. So far for Wednesday in Western Cornbelt negotiated cash trading has been slow with light demand. A few live purchases moved at 107.00. However, not enough live and dressed purchases for a full market trend. The last reported market was on Tuesday with live and dressed purchases moving at 105.00 and from 165.00 to 170.00, respectively. Thus far for Wednesday in the Northern Plains negotiated cash trading has been inactive on very light demand. Not enough purchases for a market trend. In Nebraska the last reported dressed purchase market was on Tuesday at 165.00. In the Northern Plains last week live purchases moved at 103.00. Trade Suggestion(s) Risk/Reward Futures N/A Options N/A For those interested I hold a weekly grain (with Sean Lusk) and livestock webinar on Thursdays (except holiday weeks) and our next webinar will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 3:00 pm. It is free for anyone who wants to sign up and the link for sign up is below. If you cannot attend live a recording will be sent to your email upon completion of the webinar. Sign Up Now **Call me for a free consultation for a marketing plan regarding your livestock needs.** Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading, Inc. Direct: 312.957.4163 888.391.7894 Fax: 312.256.0109 bdicostanzo@walshtrading.com www.walshtrading.com Walsh Trading, Inc. is registered as a Guaranteed Introducing Broker with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and an NFA Member.



Futures and options trading involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Therefore, individuals should carefully consider their financial condition in deciding whether to trade. Option traders should be aware that the exercise of a long option will result in a futures position. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate, and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. The information contained on this site is the opinion of the writer or was obtained from sources cited within the commentary. The impact on market prices due to seasonal or market cycles and current news events may already be reflected in market prices. PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT NECESSARILY INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS.



All information, communications, publications, and reports, including this specific material, used and distributed by Walsh Trading, Inc. (WTI) shall be construed as a solicitation for entering into a derivatives transaction. WTI does not distribute research reports, employ research analysts, or maintain a research department as defined in CFTC Regulation 1.71.



About the author Ben DiCostanzo Senior Market Strategist Walsh Trading I began my career in the Securities industry working as a runner on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while I attended Pace University. I then started working for Salomon Brothers in their Government Bond Trading arena. After graduating from Pace University with a degree in Accounting, I transferred to Chicago and became a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange utilizing my experience to execute trades and manage risk for institutional clients as a broker for Salomon Brothers on the trading floor. I then embarked to trade for my own account in the stock indices pits as a local before moving off the floor to aid and assist individual clients in their trading endeavors. I now work at Walsh Trading holding a series 3 broker’s license whose duties include being the firm’s Chief Market technician. I understand that every client's needs are different, and I pride myself in tailoring my service to each client's unique circumstances and needs. Individual client experience, risk tolerance, and capital all play a role in how I approach the markets. I am involved in all markets using technical analysis to find opportunities. My approach is driven by the principles of capital preservation. My trading philosophy is that if you can recognize and manage the risk, you have a better chance to be successful in trading. I advise clients to always use stops as money management in my opinion is the most important ingredient in trading commodities.