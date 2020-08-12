|
|
SMALL Precious Metals & Silver Futures Chart & Trading Levels 8.13.2020
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
by Ilan-Levy Mayer of Cannon Trading Company, Inc.
|
Like us on Facebook!
www.facebook.com/CannonTrading
More than a few clients have asked me on how they can position themselves to the upside with metals, if they believe that gold and silver will go up?
The answer is much longer than the space and time I have here but other than discussing futures/ options, going long futures with put options as protection, buying vertical calls and quite a bit more ways to try and speculate, one way I thought I would share with you today is the Small Exchange Precious Metals Index.
Some advantages:
- Small size compared to existing futures (with smaller margins)
- Simple contract specs ($1 whether you're trading precious metals or foreign exchange, same expiration date too)
- Standard and relevant construction so on days when silver is quiet youhave exposure to gold and platinum
You can follow the the different products the small exchange offers on our website, by downloading a demo and following real time prices and if you are alive client, reach out to your broker and ask for the symbols.
Since we are on the "METALS" topic, must take a look atSilver daily chart
behavior and where the sell off paused last night.....(Hint: FIB = 50%)
8-13-2020
Trading Futures, Options on Futures, and retail off-exchange foreign currency transactions involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.
Recent articles from this author
- SMALL Precious Metals & Silver Futures Chart & Trading Levels 8.13.2020 - Wednesday, August 12, 2020
- 120 min Gold Chart & Trading Levels 8.12.2020 - Tuesday, August 11, 2020
- TradeTheNews.com Weekly Market Update & Futures Levels 8.11.2020 - Monday, August 10, 2020
- Ride the Trend & Futures Trading Levels 8.07.2020 - Thursday, August 06, 2020
- Bean Oil Quick View & Daily Chart and Futures Trading Levels 8.06.2020 - Wednesday, August 05, 2020
About the author
Ilan Levy-Mayer has been a commodities broker for over 15 years, and holds an MBA in Finance and Marketing from Hebrew University in Jerusalem. Ilan is currently the Vice President and a Senior Broker at Cannon Trading Company . He is also a CTA of Levex Capital Management and his daily blog was voted the #1 Futures Blog from Trader's Planet.
His experience in the industry dates from the beginning of online trading, and he has also developed several trading systems over the years. In addition, Ilan has written several articles about trading methods and trading psychology, and has been quoted and published several times in SFO magazine, Futures, and Bloomberg. He has been invited to speak at the Chicago Board of Trade, a significant distinction.
Ilan specializes in analyzing the markets based on timing methods, proprietary technical indicators, using support and resistance levels and looking at multiple time frames.
Take a step in the right direction and contact me today, Toll-Free: 800-454-9572 or direct: +310-859-9572. You may also directly e-mail me, Send mail.
_____________________________________________________________
Disclaimer: This is not a solicitation of any order to buy or sell, but a current market view provided by Cannon Trading Inc. Any statement of facts here in contained are derived from sources believed to be reliable, but are not guaranteed as to accuracy, nor they purport to be complete. No responsibility is assumed with respect to any such statement or with respect to any expression of opinion herein contained. Readers are urged to exercise their own judgement in trading.