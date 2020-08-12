Wheat - Just My Opinion



Weekly Wheat Export Sales old crop vs. 250-800 K T. expected new crop vs. none expected Egypt announces another overnight tender for optional origin wheat. USDA All Wheat production 1.838 billion bu. vs.1.832 expected vs. 1.824 last month USDA Winter Wheat production 1.198 billion bu. vs. 1.216 expected vs. 1.218 last month USDA Spring Wheat production 577 million bu. vs. 560 expected vs. 550 last month USDA wheat carryout 925 million bu. vs. 946 expected vs. 942 last month USDA World new crop wheat carryout 316.79 M T. vs. 313.84 expected vs. 314.84 last month USDA World old crop wheat carryout 300.91 M T. vs. 296.55 expected vs. 297.12 last month. US wheat production comes in a bit higher than expected yet the projected carryout comes down. Better exports and lower imports were responsible. The HRW carryout comes down 33 million bu. while the HRS carryout increases by 23 million bu. and the SRW carryout stays unchanged. Lets move on to the bigger picture, the World data. EU wheat production is cut by 4.0 M T. while Russia and Ukraine production are increased by 2.0 M T. (+1.5 and +0.5). This leads to global production coming down by 3.3 M T. yet the projected carryout increases by almost 2.0 M T. The carryin was the cause as it increased by 3.7 M T. Long story short the global wheat situation will continue to dominate the US market. Sept Chgo wheat continues to probe the technical support that was established in late June, early July. Im not wild about selling into this support despite the lackluster price performance. Sept KC wheat is trying to honor the support at $4.10 (contract lows) that was set late last week, early this week. Im not a fan of selling into these contract lows. For what it is worth I still continue to have a bias to be long KC vs. short Chgo. Some of my rationale for this is that the projected carryout for HRW is 120 million bu. less vs. last year while the SRW carryout is only 2 million bu. less vs. last year. Daily Support & Resistance 8/13 Sept Chgo Wheat: $4.85 - $5.02 Sept KC Wheat: $4.12 - $4.25 The risk of trading futures and options can be substantial. Each investor must consider whether this is a suitable investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results.



About the author Tom Fritz is a third generation commodity futures trader. His grandfather and his father were traders on the exchange. Tom began his career in 1971 with Tabor Grain which was later acquired by Archer Daniels Midland. Prior to co-founding IFG in 1994 Tom was the lead Chicago Board of Trade floor analyst for ADM. He produces Just My Opinion, a daily grain commentary that is well respected and viewed all over the world. Contributing author since 11/7/2017