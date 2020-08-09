Hi Traders, Hope you all have been well!

This is a Spread Continuation Recommendationwe made last month. Our trend follower strategy is working very well in liquid commodityspreads. In this set up for the week we observe a few things.

First Looking at our higher time frame the 4 hour charts. Using Dynamic Support Resistance that we have used last month we have sold off the top levels we called early July. We did break a few basis points over the area, sold back off and slowly been trending down since.

4 Hour Chart Fibonacci Retracement reflects a 50% retracement at the 188's. We want to go Short- Widen the Spread!

If we look at a 30 minute chart for entry, it is fair to say look for a pullback around the 188's on the spread, while keeping an eye on your ADX and DI indicator.

The manageable risk reward plan here is a 4:1 ratio. (Risk $250 to Make $1,000) How people work that into their portfolio side is your own separate rules. The Span margin using CME Margin Tool with Fridays Settled priced is only $1,156 to run this two leg spread. This can be a long run so some of you may scaled in and keep an exchange side trailing stop to lock in a profit in case of any spikes.