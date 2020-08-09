|
Wheat vs Corn Continuation Spread "Trend Is Your Friend" Trade
Sunday, August 09, 2020
by Peter Karaverdian of ForteTrader.com
Hi Traders, Hope you all have been well!
This is a Spread Continuation Recommendationwe made last month. Our trend follower strategy is working very well in liquid commodityspreads. In this set up for the week we observe a few things.
First Looking at our higher time frame the 4 hour charts. Using Dynamic Support Resistance that we have used last month we have sold off the top levels we called early July. We did break a few basis points over the area, sold back off and slowly been trending down since.
4 Hour Chart Fibonacci Retracement reflects a 50% retracement at the 188's. We want to go Short- Widen the Spread!
If we look at a 30 minute chart for entry, it is fair to say look for a pullback around the 188's on the spread, while keeping an eye on your ADX and DI indicator.
The manageable risk reward plan here is a 4:1 ratio. (Risk $250 to Make $1,000) How people work that into their portfolio side is your own separate rules. The Span margin using CME Margin Tool with Fridays Settled priced is only $1,156 to run this two leg spread. This can be a long run so some of you may scaled in and keep an exchange side trailing stop to lock in a profit in case of any spikes.
For those not aware Spread Trading is one of the simpler trading methods out there, and there are more and more brokers looking to facilitate the technologyto get orders in one order in one order out. The more people try to make this simple process complex, the easier it is to lose.
Source: Trading Technologies
Happy Trading
Peter Karaverdian
ForteTrader
support@fortetrader.com
www.fortetrader.com
