Analyzing the broad market for the upcoming week



Follow us on twitter @tradeguidance where most of our promotional posts go out as well. Analysts believe that as the world's biologists come closer to developing a commercially viable vaccine for the COVID-19 pandemic, the tech sector which has held equities up from about March'20, will see a sector rotation into the S&P 500 names. Some of this was under way in the last couple of weeks in July and into the core of the tech-earnings and some of this will likely pan out as we move closer into the Emini S&P contract expiration from Sept-to-December in the month of September. Are we closer now to a vaccine that would eventually free the world economies, no one really knows for sure. Human trials are underway and how they proceed and how many new strains of this virus evolve, only time will tell. Up until that time, the world's economic activity will remain muted in our opinion despite the upbeat monthly job numbers that came out this past Friday. Today we examine the index for you index options traders while suggesting ideas for putting out some spreads which could help you minimize risk and for those who are less risk averse - our thoughts on how you could go boldly into trading the broad markets with options into the coming week. A couple of Thurday's ago (July 30th to be precise), we opened at 3231.76 and clocked a low of 3204.13 for that day, head-faking a pullback again later that day but closing out the week on Friday on a better note at 3271.12. The following Monday being the first trading day in August (Aug 3rd), we gapped up and opened at 3270.45 remaining sideways through the following day gapping up again mid-week last week on Wed (Aug 5th) to 3317.37 and closing rather bullish this past Friday after the postive July job numbers at 3351.28. There are so many pattern analyzers who can broaden your myopic vision and show you megaphone patterns, MACD crossovers on lower studies etc. We are not here to burden your intellect. We are placing some levels here for you to consider and then make an informed decision on how to trade given what we all know - the Fed will do what it takes to prop up the markets no matter what into the upcoming elections. The 50-SMA sits at 3170.88 and the 200-SMA at 3056.82. The 50 crossed above the 200 with the price around 3120 so crossover traders remain net long this market from about that price-marker and are 230+ points in-the-money perhaps gunning for the market to test it's all-time highs from Feb'20 at 3393.52 just about 40-odd points away from this past Friday's close. The long extension fib measurement held this past Friday on the pullback into 3328.72 area with an absolute lack of volume at that intraday low point while trudging higher into the close. Into Monday, we have support at 3324 and a profit target of 3363.40 and if we open about even - there is a simple 3365 strike 2-day expiration call options trade which is absolutely viable. Longer term "risk-averse" traders may wish to consider a 1-3-2 unbalanced butterfly (like buying a 3375 Call selling a 3390 Call and buying a 3415 call). See my most recent chart rendering below using a 30-min timeframe. Chart of the SPX Download it here -> https://tradeguidance.com/newsletters/spx-8920 Come visit us at https://www.tradeguidance.com and fill out a contact form and tell us about your experience with trading financial instruments and commodities. Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any traders newsletter service . There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although,TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.



Recent articles from this author Analyzing the broad market for the upcoming week

Trade ideas for energy futures for Tuesdays day session

Ideas for trading core agri futures

Currencies and Forex pairs for this last trading day in June

Last evening with the index futures

About the author Murali Sarma, Vice President of Business Integrations Inc., is an internationally known commodities analyst, author, trader and business consultant who has demystified commodity trading and introduced numerous futures trading strategies and indicators to traders - professional, non-professional and the novice trader - throughout the world. Murali began his trading career in the pre-dot-com bubble in 1998, electing to seek instruments to trade which had lesser volatility and offered more predictable analysis. From about 1999 to 2002, Murali traded out of the UK and moving to the US after that and working mostly independently with individual traders while learning from some of the best analysts and traders. While not being formally certified as a commodities trader, Murali preferred to hone in on his analysis and trading skills versus adding academically to his credentials. Murali believes that is isn’t about being right or wrong on your calls, it is about making money! Murali has helped several traders become successful over the last 10+ years of active futures trading and has a strong following of traders who like to seek out opportunities in the futures markets on a daily basis versus following the old “buy & hold” investing adage. While not being opposed to switching hats and becoming an “investor” every so often with swing trades in the equities markets, Murali prefers to trade what he can see on charts using multiple timeframes and handcrafted indicators suited for all types of markets. Murali excels in trading sideways and choppy markets with a scalping style of being in-out of intraday markets when there is no defined trend, and on most other days prefers trading to his own computed target levels during the intraday timeframe, while following the trend. In recent months, Murali has started a Twitter based alert service for intraday futures traders who like to trade commodities and index futures, and elected to blog post his daily analysis in commodities like WTI Crude & Gold and index future instruments like YM, NQ, ES & RTY. You may contact him via his email at info@tradeguidance.com