Ethereum (ETHUSD) spent the past week consolidating near the fresh 2020 high and psychologically key 400 whole figure level. Significantly, although ETHUSD appears poised to resume its rally sometime in August, where the next rally extension could quickly test the June/July 2018 highs and the key 500 level, with odds increasing for a retest of the April 2018 high near 800 before year end, ETHUSD appears vulnerable this week to a deeper consolidation. ETHUSD is tiring near a 3 week upchannel support (on the daily chart) after having gotten rejected at the same chart's uptrend resistance line (that began mid March). Congratulations to longer term bulls who remained long ETHUSD or initiated ETHUSD longs after the March crash, with bullish developments profiled in theMarch 29th analysisand increasing upwards momentum citedApril 26th.Weighing on the still upsloping weekly MACD are the overbought weekly and daily RSI and Stochastics.

Ethereum (ETHUSD) Weekly/Daily

