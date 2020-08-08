Sidwell Strategies Weekly CommodityBuzz: Cattle hold, new low in grains, metals surge



Howdy market watchers! Well, theres good news and theres bad news. The good news is that weve managed to get receive half of our annual rainfall in the last 90-days, usually some of the driest, which hopefully means its an above average rainfall kind of year. The bad news is that adequate rainfall and non-threatening weather plus COVID-19 mean you know whatlower prices. And its not just locally. Throughout much of the Midwest, cooler temps and precip has eased earlier concerns about drought impact on row crops except for parts of western Iowa categorized as extreme drought conditions. Western portions of the High Plains, particularly Colorado, into western states are however experiencing a much wider drought situation. This is putting pressure on pasture conditions for cow/calf operations. In terms of keeping feedlot numbers current despite larger inventory numbers held outside feedlots, wetter conditions in Oklahoma, Kansas and parts of Texas have probably only helped this situation given sufficient summer grass capacity. That along with cheaper corn and managed fund support has helped the cattle market be the clear winner in the past month of trading. August live cattle options expired Friday with cash prices starting to converge with futures that finished the week at $102.800. Cash bids towards the end of the week reached up to $1.03, which lends some support to continued firmness at least for basis, especially up north where inventories are less. However, chart patterns on Thursday and Friday suggest some technical bearish actions to deal with into next week. Front-month August feeders reached early March highs on Thursday near $146.000, finishing with an outside day on the charts before closing the week at $142.725 right near the 9-day moving average and still above the 200-day. The gap above remains unfilled near $148-149. Beef exports for June were released Friday by USDA ERS and showed continued slowing across all major markets down 33 percent overall. Exports direct to China were up nearly double a year ago, but only represented 2.8 percent of total US exports. US and Chinese leaders meet next Saturday to discuss progress on Phase 1 commitments and next steps for the trade deal. Through June, China has imported just $7.274 billion in agricultural goods versus the $36.5 billion committed under the Phase 1 deal. That in addition to President Trumps move this week to force the Chinese apps TikTok and then WeChat to cease or sell operations in the US within 45-days, tensions will be elevated going into this meeting if it even happens. The Chinese have continued to buy increasing levels of US soybeans recently with the largest order this past week since June 11th. Chinese imports of US beans are up 18 percent through July. With Chinas corn balance still extremely tight, State corn auctions have been fully sold. China has imported 5.2 million tonnes of US corn. Talking to sources in China this week, the expectation is for this pace of US corn imports to slow once current quota levels are reached until the end of the year. Despite these large purchases, corn and soybean futures have been unable to find much support. December corn continues to stair step down making new lows on Tuesday at $3.20 that was touched again on Friday before settling the week at $3.20 . November beans lost 26 cents since Tuesday pushing past the July 13th lows and closing the week at $8.67 , right at the 100-day moving average. With Good-to-Excellent ratings improving this week to 73 percent, yields are expected to be adjusted higher in USDAs Crop Production updates on Wednesday. Should we get a bounce off these levels before the report, it may be a good idea to extend downside coverage. The $8.60-level from late June could be the next stop. The wheat market has also been under pressure from increasing yields in the Russian crop as well as projections for much larger crops in Canada and Australia. US spring wheat G/E ratings also increased 3 percent this week to 73 percent with harvest getting underway, now 5 percent complete. Kansas City wheat futures made new lows this week with September closing the week at $4.15 after touching $4.09 . Looking at a monthly continuation chart reveals that August last year marked the lows followed by a recovery in September through the end of the year. Though we remain above the levels from last August, the market is oversold. However, its difficult to pinpoint what is going to turn this market around unless conditions deteriorate in Argentina or China steps into this market in a bigger way. Meanwhile, a corn crop that is only getting larger will continue to weigh on wheat prices. Conditions for the upcoming plant of the winter wheat crop remain near ideal with plenty of moisture. If youre selling physical at these levels, I would definitely consider getting back into the market at this level. For wheat sold prior to this selloff, this area is also not a bad entry point if youre looking to play the long side through the end of the year into early 2021. In outside markets, the coming election and failure of Congress to reach consensus with the White House on the next stimulus bill create some headwinds. Equity markets however continue to climb back near June highs with hope of vaccine progress. The energy market also continues to chop sideways, but with upward tilt. September crude oil jumped to $43.52 this week during Wednesdays session near the 200-day moving average. The early March gap has been filled on the chart and believe its going to be difficult to push through this key moving average. The gold market also has reached record highs with silver following. A market that weve started trading this past week is silver as despite a major move, we believe there is more to go to catch up with golds surge. If you have interest to trade these markets as an investment, please give me a call as were expecting more volatility in metals especially between now and the election and beyond given how much stimulus has been pumped into economies worldwide. Give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by our office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to protect your exposure to these markets. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week! Brady Sidwell is a Series 3 Licensed Commodity Futures Broker and Principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and Options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.



