Are Sugar prices Going To 15.00 ?



Source : Getty Images Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the October contract is ending the week on a sour note down 24 points or 4.85% at 12.70 a pound after settling last Friday in New York at 12.64 up slightly for the week looking for some fresh fundamental news to dictate short-term price action. One of the main reasons why sugar prices are right near a 5-month high is that there are crop concerns in Thailand the world's 2nd largest sugar exporter have been a major bullish factor for sugar prices as Czarnikow Group on July 26th, said that it projects that Thailand's 2020/21 sugar production could drop more than -10% y/y to an 11-year low of 7.4 MMT, well below USDA estimates of 12.9 MMT, due to the worst drought in 4 decades. Sugar prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 12.61 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at 11.84 as an exit strategy, however they chart structure will improve tremendously in next week's trade therefor the monetary risk will be reduced substantially. At the current time this is my only soft commodity trade,but I do think the commodity sectors across the board will start to climb higher as all of my trade recommendations at the present time are bullish as the U.S dollar hit a 2 year low this week and that is a positive factor for higher prices so stay long. TREND: HIGHER CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.