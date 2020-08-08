Source : Getty Images
Sugar Futures---Sugar futures in the October contract is ending the week on a sour note down 24 points or 4.85% at 12.70 a pound after settling last Friday in New York at 12.64 up slightly for the week looking for some fresh fundamental news to dictate short-term price action.
One of the main reasons why sugar prices are right near a 5-month high is that there are crop concerns in Thailand the world's 2nd largest sugar exporter have been a major bullish factor for sugar prices as Czarnikow Group on July 26th, said that it projects that Thailand's 2020/21 sugar production could drop more than -10% y/y to an 11-year low of 7.4 MMT, well below USDA estimates of 12.9 MMT, due to the worst drought in 4 decades.
Sugar prices are trading above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend is to the upside as I have been recommending a bullish position from around the 12.61 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at 11.84 as an exit strategy, however they chart structure will improve tremendously in next week's trade therefor the monetary risk will be reduced substantially.
At the current time this is my only soft commodity trade,but I do think the commodity sectors across the board will start to climb higher as all of my trade recommendations at the present time are bullish as the U.S dollar hit a 2 year low this week and that is a positive factor for higher prices so stay long.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: AVERAGE
