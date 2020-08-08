Source: Getty Images

Silver Futures---Silver futures in the September contract settled last Friday in New York at 24.21 while currently trading at 28.50 up over $4 for the trading week hitting a 7-year high as the entire precious metal sector has exploded to the upside. Gold prices hit all-time highs this week helping support silver as prices traded as high as 29.91 in today's session and if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I thought the $30 level could be touched.

I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so from around the 18.61 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at 22.46 as an exit strategy, however I did have several clients take profits around the $29 level as it all depends on your trading account size and risk tolerance at this time as the volatility is crazy.

In my opinion I think we will start to consolidate over the next couple of weeks, but I still think we are in a bullish secular trend that will last for several years as all the stimulus packages are finally coming to fruition helping push up asset classes and I do believe the rest of the commodity markets will start to join the party.

Silver prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend clearly as to the upside as prices are in extreme overbought conditions and if you are not involved in this trade I would sit on the sidelines as the risk/reward is not in your favor.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

