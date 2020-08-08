rounded corner
Here Are My Silver Thoughts
Saturday, August 08, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Silver Futures---Silver futures in the September contract settled last Friday in New York at 24.21 while currently trading at 28.50 up over $4 for the trading week hitting a 7-year high as the entire precious metal sector has exploded to the upside. Gold prices hit all-time highs this week helping support silver as prices traded as high as 29.91 in today's session and if you have been following my previous blogs you understand that I thought the $30 level could be touched.

I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so from around the 18.61 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at 22.46 as an exit strategy, however I did have several clients take profits around the $29 level as it all depends on your trading account size and risk tolerance at this time as the volatility is crazy.

In my opinion I think we will start to consolidate over the next couple of weeks, but I still think we are in a bullish secular trend that will last for several years as all the stimulus packages are finally coming to fruition helping push up asset classes and I do believe the rest of the commodity markets will start to join the party.

Silver prices are trading far above their 20 and 100 day moving average as the trend clearly as to the upside as prices are in extreme overbought conditions and if you are not involved in this trade I would sit on the sidelines as the risk/reward is not in your favor.

TREND: HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING

VOLATILITY: HIGH

If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com

TWITTER---@seeryfutures

Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com

If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
