The GBPAUD is consolidating for a 4th straight day going into today's European morning, while trying to avoid sliding back to downchannel support (on the daily chart). Significantly, any successful daily close above the same downchannel's resistance will likely coincide with a test of the psychologically key 1.85 whole figure level. A test of the daily chart downchannel resistance could occur as following today's BoE monetary policy announcements (including on the official bank rate) at 2am EST. The current weekly candle closing the week green would reinforce the major trend reversal effort reflected by the Bullish Island Reversal (seen on the weekly chart the prior 3 weeks). The weekly, daily and 4hr RSI, Stochastics and MACD are bottomish, rallying or consolidating recent gains. I am looking to go long in the green zone (of the daily chart), targeting the red zone for Wednesday. The amber/yellow zone is where I might place a stop if I was a swing trader (although in my personal account with which I seldom hold overnight I sometimes set my stops tighter).









GBPAUD Weekly/Daily/4hr

