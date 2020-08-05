S&P 500 (SPX) 30 minutes chart below shows that the Index has ended the correction from July 14 high. From July 14 high, wave (2) ended at 3127.66 low. From there, the Index has continued to resume higher. The rally has already broken above July 14 high, confirming that the next leg higher has already started.Up from wave (2) low, the Index rallied higher in wave 1. The subdivision unfolded as a

. Wave ((i)) ended at 3238.28 high and the pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 3198.59 low. Afterwards, the Index resumed higher in wave ((iii)), which ended at 3277.29 high. Wave ((iv)) dips then ended at 3247.77 low. The final push higher in wave ((v)) ended at 3279.99 high. This ended wave 1 in larger degree.