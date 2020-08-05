. Louis, Missouri, August 5. According to EIA data analyzed by the Renewable Fuels Association for the week ending July 31, ethanol production moderated by 2.8 percent, or 27,000 barrels per day (b/d), to 931,000 b/dequivalent to 39.10 million gallons daily. Production remained 10.5 percent below the same week in 2019 as a result of the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The four-week average ethanol production rate increased 0.4 percent to 932,000 b/d, equivalent to an annualized rate of 14.29 billion gallons.





Ethanol stocks ticked 0.4 percent higher to 20.3 million barrels, which was 12.0 percent below year-ago volumes. Inventories increased in the East Coast (PADD 1) and Midwest (PADD 2) but declined across the other regions.





The volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, a measure of implied demand, scaled back by 2.2 percent to 8.62 million b/d (132.10 bg annualized). Gasoline demand remained 10.7 percent lower than a year ago.





Refiner/blender net inputs of ethanol contracted by 1.1 percent to 844,000 b/d, equivalent to 12.94 bg annualized, which was 10.7 percent below the year-earlier level.





Imports of ethanol arriving into the West Coast were 11,000 b/d, or 3.23 million gallons for the week. This was the second consecutive week of imports. (Weekly export data for ethanol is not reported simultaneously; the latest export data is as of June 2020.)





View historical U.S. weekly ethanol supply and demand data at https://ethanolrfa.org/statistics/weekly-monthly-ethanol-supply-demand/



