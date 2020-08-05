rounded corner
What Is Going On With Silver ?
Wednesday, August 05, 2020

by Michael Seery of Seery Futures

Silver Futures---I sound like a broken record as silver prices are trading higher for the 4th consecutive session up another $0.57 at 26.60 an ounce and traded as high as 27.25 earlier before profit-taking came about.

I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so from around the 18.61 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 22.46 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 6 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time. The U.S dollar is sharply lower this Wednesday afternoon in New York down another 75 points hitting a 2 year low which is a bullish fundamental factor for all commodities in my opinion as I still think prices will touch the 30 level in the coming weeks ahead.

At the present time I also have a bullish platinum trade which cracked the $1.000 level as the entire sector continues its torrid pace to the upside as gold prices also hit another all-time high as I see no reason to be short. Silver prices are trading far above their 20 &100 telling you that the trend is to the upside as the volatility is going to explode in the next several weeks in my opinion so make sure you place the proper amount of contract while risking 2% of your account balance at any given trade as the proper money management technique.

TREND:HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: HIGH

There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.



Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.
 
Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.
 
To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.
