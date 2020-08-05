Source: Getty Images

Silver Futures---I sound like a broken record as silver prices are trading higher for the 4th consecutive session up another $0.57 at 26.60 an ounce and traded as high as 27.25 earlier before profit-taking came about.

I have been recommending a bullish position over the last month or so from around the 18.61 level and if you took that trade continue to place the stop loss under the 10-day low standing at 22.46 as an exit strategy, however the chart structure will not improve for another 6 trading sessions so you will have to accept the monetary risk at this time. The U.S dollar is sharply lower this Wednesday afternoon in New York down another 75 points hitting a 2 year low which is a bullish fundamental factor for all commodities in my opinion as I still think prices will touch the 30 level in the coming weeks ahead.

At the present time I also have a bullish platinum trade which cracked the $1.000 level as the entire sector continues its torrid pace to the upside as gold prices also hit another all-time high as I see no reason to be short. Silver prices are trading far above their 20 &100 telling you that the trend is to the upside as the volatility is going to explode in the next several weeks in my opinion so make sure you place the proper amount of contract while risking 2% of your account balance at any given trade as the proper money management technique.

TREND:HIGHER

CHART STRUCTURE: SOLID

VOLATILITY: HIGH

