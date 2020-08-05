Source: Getty Images
S&P 500 Futures--The S&P 500 in the September contract is trading higher for the 4th consecutive session up another 20 points at 3320 continuing its bullish momentum as prices filled the downward gap that was created on February 24th in today's trade.
At the present time you are witnessing a melt up in price as people are chasing the market at the current time afraid that they will miss another leg higher. If you have been following any of my previous blogs you understand that I have been bullish on the equity market for quite some time and I do believe prices will break the all-time high that was hit on February 28th at 3396 in the next couple of weeks.
The S&P 500 is trading far above its 20 and 100 day moving average as this trend is strong to the upside as fundamentally speaking this market has everything going for it as the Federal Reserve will continue to pump money into the economy therefor supporting the precious metals and stock prices and that's exactly what we are witnessing at this time.
If you are long a futures contract I would place the stop loss under the 2 week low standing at 3192 as an exit strategy as we await this Friday's monthly unemployment number which should dictate short-term price action.
TREND: HIGHER
CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING
VOLATILITY: HIGH
