December Live Cattle - Quant Analysis
Wednesday, August 05, 2020

by Murray Rosenberg

Our Weekly Dec Live Cattle Quant was in Buy Mode for 13 of 14 weeks. Following eight weeks in a row it issued a sell signal but flipped back into Buy Mode the following week.

The vertical red dotted Lines indicate sell signals on the Daily quant. These were profit taking signals and a heads up for long Hedgers to add to their positions.

ALWAYS keep in mind that the Weekly Quant issues the directional signal then the Daily Quant must confirm it. Stay with the Weekly trend and use the daily to enter or cover a position.

Quant Trading is the Swiss Army Knife of futures analysis. It should be in every traders tool box, beginners and professionals alike!

Why not take a FREE trial? See for yourself.

We cover Futures, FOREX, ETF'S and Stocks.

Visit chicagoquanttechnologies.com to sign up.



About the author

Murray Rosenberg AKA Doc Dow has been a member of the major exchanges.

The NYSE, AMEX, PHLX the NYFE, the CEC and CME. He’s traded on the floors of these exchanges during his career.
 
Doc has been involved in the “Hedge Fund” industry for over 20 years.
 
Utilizing his quantitative math to decide market direction.
 
For the past seven years Doc has been doing a FREE webinar on quantitative Trading.
 
The webinar is now available to you. Ask any trading questions you like.
