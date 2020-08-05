DJ U.S. June Grain Exports-Aug 5

In kilograms (top) and in bushels (bottom), except flour in cwt and malt

in pounds. /1 denotes includes commercial and donated. Source: U.S. Department

of Commerce.

(*)NOTE: Year ago figures reflect data reported at that time.

Data includes Exports and Re-Exports.

——- In Kilograms ——-

Jun 20 May 20 Apr 20 Jun 19

Barley 2,047,000 2,188,097 1,550,244 4,244,000

Corn /1 5,035,249,000 5,700,116,000 5,057,455,000 3,068,898,000

Sorghum 576,822,000 809,404,000 802,729,000 316,164,000

Oats 1,926,717 2,463,472 2,725,657 3,974,738

Rye 885,579 989,810 0 511,222

Wheat /1 2,283,170,928 2,347,780,373 2,375,754,205 2,156,254,975

wheat flour /1 23,776,786 22,937,338 25,421,406 20,788,616

Malt 18,055,175 15,901,428 12,130,043 33,663,862

——- In Bushels, CWT or Pounds ——-

Jun 20 May 20 Apr 20 Jun 19

Barley 94,017 100,497 71,201 194,923

Corn /1 198,226,963 224,401,352 199,101,165 120,815,938

Sorghum 22,708,246 31,864,501 31,601,720 12,446,699

Oats 132,739 169,718 187,781 273,835

Rye 34,863 38,967 0 20,126

Wheat /1 83,891,310 86,265,276 87,293,128 79,227,995

wheat flour /1 524,188 505,682 560,446 458,311

Malt 39,804,854 35,056,654 26,742,172 74,216,124

1/Includes commercial and donated.

DJ U.S. June Oil seed, Meal, Oils/Fats Exports-Aug 5

In kilograms (top). Oils in pounds, soybeans in bushels, meal and hulls in

short tons (bottom). Source: U.S. Department of Commerce.

(*)NOTE: Year ago figures reflect data reported at that time.

Data includes Exports and Re-Exports.

——- In Kilograms ——-

Jun 20 May 20 Apr 20 Jun 19

soybeans 1,799,783,106 1,966,536,425 2,163,874,345 3,193,552,152

soyoil 76,056,294 162,305,113 104,437,136 43,269,288

crude 64,082,208 146,282,800 87,695,281 33,517,763

refined 46,033 1,013,597 3,665,050 113,445

other/1 11,542,108 14,692,479 12,827,083 9,280,684

hydrogenated 385,945 316,237 249,722 357,396

cottonseed oil 2,460,270 2,232,495 6,719,262 4,018,852

crude 5,059 32,663 357,000 0

refined 1,078,630 1,009,843 4,875,431 3,268,241

other/1 1,376,581 1,189,989 1,486,831 750,611

hydrogenated 0 0 0 0

sunseeds 102,264 60,174 227,385 2,284,841

sunseed oil 3,197,273 3,926,423 3,463,941 8,687,316

rapeseed 7,979,912 3,332,602 6,411,264 24,595,212

rapeseed oil 14,442,004 8,846,553 11,585,348 8,889,462

crude 8,717,839 1,010,722 3,873,428 3,959,998

refined 5,724,165 7,835,831 7,711,920 4,929,464

linseed meal 69,199 233,169 170,562 66,719

cottonseed meal 8,604,008 6,731,589 7,481,237 4,744,546

soymeal 823,935,074 741,211,036 861,271,705 593,573,569

soymeal/flour 237,186,756 235,502,689 228,907,866 220,250,941

soymeal hulls 10,583,000 16,721,000 14,306,000 9,082,000

lard 1,088,778 460,435 1,112,013 5,566,310

edible tallow 9,107,179 9,976,092 9,587,544 9,760,551

inedible tallow 17,423,721 23,625,363 16,866,889 23,033,985

ch white grease 77,792 0 0 499,113

——- In Bushels, Pounds or Short Tons ——-

May 20 May 20 Apr 20 Jun 19

soybeans 66,130,030 72,257,103 79,507,956 117,341,750

soyoil 167,675,455 357,821,585 230,244,512 95,392,468

crude 141,277,110 322,498,425 193,335,033 73,894,031

refined 101,485 2,234,599 8,080,054 250,103

other/1 25,445,997 32,391,377 28,278,882 20,460,409

hydrogenated 850,863 697,183 550,543 787,923

cottonseed oil 5,423,968 4,921,810 14,813,440 8,860,054

crude 11,153 72,010 787,050 0

refined 2,377,973 2,226,323 10,748,487 7,205,239

other/1 3,034,842 2,623,477 3,277,902 1,654,814

hydrogenated 0 0 0 0

sunseeds 225,454 132,661 501,298 5,037,213

sunseed oil 7,048,782 8,656,282 7,636,684 19,152,257

rapeseed 17,592,698 7,347,131 14,134,420 54,223,170

rapeseed oil 31,839,174 19,503,314 25,541,325 19,597,912

crude 19,219,548 2,228,261 8,539,448 8,730,303

refined 12,619,626 17,275,053 17,001,876 10,867,610

linseed meal 76 257 188 74

cottonseed meal 9,484 7,420 8,247 5,230

soymeal 908,224 817,037 949,380 654,296

soymeal flour/me 261,451 259,595 252,325 242,783

soymeal hulls 11,666 18,432 15,770 10,011

lard 2,400,345 1,015,086 2,451,569 12,271,615

edible tallow 20,077,896 21,993,522 21,136,920 21,518,335

inedible tallow 38,412,736 52,085,019 37,185,131 50,781,253

ch white grease 171,502 0 0 1,100,356

DJ U.S. June Grain Imports-Aug 5

In kilograms, from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to

pounds by Dow Jones.

—-Jun 2020—- —-May 2020—-

kilograms pounds kilograms pounds

durum wheat 0 0 164,341 362,372

spring wheat 6,260,185 13,803,708 3,738,582 8,243,573

winter wheat 1,648,783 3,635,567 2,069,185 4,562,553

wheat/meslin 26,246,137 57,872,732 32,957,346 72,670,948

TOTAL WHEAT 34,155,105 75,312,007 38,929,454 85,839,446

barley 3,604,929 7,948,868 2,502,446 5,517,893

oats 195,869 431,891 440,347 970,965

corn 22,730,295 50,120,300 55,845,344 123,138,984

other corn 4,063,296 8,959,568 3,500,417 7,718,419

TOTAL CORN 26,793,591 59,079,868 59,345,761 130,857,403

DJ U.S. Jun Soymeal, Vegetable Oils/Oilseed Imports-Aug 5

In kilograms from the U.S. Commerce Department, converted to pounds

by Dow Jones.

—-Jun 2020—- —-May 2020—-

kilograms pounds kilograms pounds

coconut oil 29,429,369 64,891,759 36,501,316 80,485,402

palm kernel oil 33,979,589 74,924,994 21,436,027 47,266,440

palm oil 136,825,237 301,699,648 97,104,743 214,115,958

soybean 42,552,046 93,827,261 28,736,610 63,364,225

soymeal 0 0 0 0

soyoil 11,426,440 25,195,300 11,048,278 24,361,453

rapeseed oil

edible 148,021,664 326,387,769 160,868,445 354,714,921

rapeseed oil,

inedible 0 0 90,396 199,323

DJ CBOT Delivery Intentions: Totals – Aug 5

Contract Quantity Next Trade

Commodity Month Delivery Day Assigned Today Date Available

SOYBEAN MEAL August Aug. 06, 2020 219 Jul 30, 2020

SOYBEAN OIL August Aug. 06, 2020 142 Jul 29, 2020

WHEAT

General Comments: Winter Wheat markets were lower. News that Russian yields were much improved from early in the harvest pushed Wheat lower yesterday. Spring Wheat was developing under good growing conditions. Yield reports from the central and southern Great Plains have been variable, but generally a little better than expected. Soft Red Winter yields are high. It is still dry in France and Russia and now Spring Wheat areas of Russia are being affected. Russian Winter Wheat yields have improved over time as harvesters move into areas that had better growing conditions. Australia remains in good condition and is getting beneficial rains in most areas. About half of the Argentine Wheat belt is too dry.

Overnight News: The southern Great Plains should get mostly dry conditions. Temperatures should be above normal. Northern areas should see scattered showers. Temperatures will average near to above normal. The Canadian Prairies should see scattered showers. Temperatures should average near to above normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends in Chicago are down with objectives of 491 and 411 September. Support is at 494, 488, and 484 September, with resistance at 517, 519, and 529 September. Trends in Kansas City are down with objectives of 415 and 411 September. Support is at 418, 412, and 406 September, with resistance at 432, 438, and 447 September. Trends in Minneapolis are down with objectives of 494, 478, and 468 September. Support is at 500, 498, and 492 September, and resistance is at 506, 512, and 520 September.

RICE

General Comments Rice was slightly lower after spending much of the trading session with higher prices. It was a quiet day. The harvest is active near the Gulf Coast, but rains are being reported to interrupt progress. New crop prospects appear solid for increased production in the coming year. The area is larger and the growing conditions are mostly good. The combination of good export buying in general and the buying inside the US due to the Coronavirus has made the market short old crop Rice. There are ideas that the mills are well covered into new crop, but little Rice is available from producers. The crops that got planted are in very good condition in the south and near the Gulf Coast and are called in good condition in Mississippi, Arkansas, and Missouri. Texas and southern Louisiana field yield reports are strong.

Overnight News: The Delta should get scattered showers. Temperatures should be near to below normal.

Chart Analysis: Trends are mixed. Support is at 1148, 1135, and 1120 September, with resistance at 1170, 1176, and 1183 September.

DJ Thai Rice Export Prices Jump on Baht Strength — Market Talk

0239 GMT – Thai rice export prices increased due mainly to the Thai baht’s strength and the need to cover foreign exchange risk, says the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a note. It adds that rice exporters continued fulfilling contracted shipments of white and parboiled rice to African countries and are continuing to receive new inquiries from foreign buyers as the price difference between Thai and Vietnamese white rice shrank. Thai 100% white rice averaged $471 a metric ton in the week to July 29, up 1%-2% from the week before. (lucy.craymer@wsj.com)

CORN AND OATS

General Comments Corn was lower and fell to new contract lows. Ideas of huge yields from the US crop this year have futures under pressure. Rains fell in many of the drier areas of the Midwest again last week and greatly benefitted the crops. It has turned cooler and is still wet and is considered good for kernel fill. About 15% of the Midwest is still too dry. Trends are down in Corn. Meats processors are back and are operating at close to capacity. Meats wholesale and retail prices are stable. Recent reverses by some states on opening orders are hurting demand ideas for ethanol, but ethanol demand has been increasing. US prices are high in the world market so export sales of Corn are expected to be less.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Corn are down with objectives of 299 September. Support is at 307, 302, and 299 September, and resistance is at 315, 318, and 322 September. Trends in Oats are down with objectives of 262 and 249 September. Support is at 270, 267, and 265 September, and resistance is at 278, 280, and 284 September.

SOYBEANS AND PRODUCTS

General Comments: Soybeans were lower on great growing conditions for the US crop and no new demand reports. The market keeps worrying about new sales to China as tensions between the US and China grow. China has become a much more active buyer of Soybeans here in the US and has promised to ramp up purchases in order to comply with commitments it made under the Phase One trade deal. Its commitments have been thrown into doubt by the continued political tensions between the two countries. China has remained a very active buyer in South America even as it has increased Soybeans buying here in the US, so the overall amount taken from the US might not match the hopes of the trade. Brazil prices are higher for the rest of the world as it starts to run out of Soybeans to export, so China and the rest of the world will look to the US for additional supplies. The US weather is considered good for growing Soybeans with cooler temperatures and beneficial rains. About 15% of the Midwest is still too dry.

Overnight News: China bought 192,000 tons of US Soybeans

Chart Analysis: Trends in Soybeans are mixed to down with objectives of 866 August. Support is at 881, 871, and 867 August, and resistance is at 903, 911, and 917 August. Trends in Soybean Meal are down with objectives of 278.00 and 272.00 August. Support is at 282.00, 281.00, and 279.00 August, and resistance is at 286.00, 289.00, and 293.00 August. Trends in Soybean Oil are up with objectives of 3300 August. Support is at 3090, 3040, and 3020 August, with resistance at 3190, 3210, and 3230 August.

CANOLA AND PALM OIL

General Comments: Palm Oil closed lower last week on profit taking after news of renewed demand interest from India and China and on reports of less production from Malaysia and Indonesia. It was higher on Monday on Chicago price action and strong export data for July released by the private sources. Flooding and a lack of workers for the plantations have been the reasons to see less production. Higher world petroleum prices helped with ideas of increased bio fuels demand. Palm Oil has been hoping for better demand from importers as world economies slowly open after being closed by the Coronavirus epidemic. Indonesia continues to focus its Palm Oil on internal demand for bio fuels. Canola was mixed. Crop conditions are mostly good and farmers have been selling old crop supplies. The weather has been warmer the past couple of weeks and most areas have seen rain.

Overnight News:

Chart Analysis: Trends in Canola are up with no objectives. Support is at 488.00, 485.00, and 482.00 November, with resistance at 494.00, 496.00, and 499.00 November. Trends in Palm Oil are mixed to up with objectives of 2850, 2910, and 3140 October. Support is at 2720, 2690, and 2640 October, with resistance at 2810, 2830, and 2840 October.

Midwest Weather Forecast: Periods of showers in all areas. Temperatures should average below normal

US Gulf Cash Basis

Corn HRW SRW Soybeans Soybean Meal Soybean Oil

August +47 Sep +150 Sep +60 Sep +73 Aug N/A N/A

September +51 Sep +60 Sep +72 Nov

October +49 Dec +65 Dec +71 Nov

DJ ICE Canada Cash Grain Close – Aug 4

WINNIPEG–The following are the closing cash canola prices

from ICE Futures for Aug. 4, 2020.

Source: ICE Futures

CANOLA

1 Canada NCC Best Bid

Spot Price Basis Contract Change

*Par Region 475.40 -16.10 Nov 2020 up 1.40

Track Thunder Bay 504.80 14.00 Nov 2020 dn 0.70

Track Vancouver 515.80 25.00 Nov 2020 dn 0.70

All prices in Canadian dollars per metric ton.

*Quote for previous day

DJ Malaysian PM Cash Market Prices for Palm Oil – Aug 5

The following are prices for Malaysian palm oil in the cash market at 1000 GMT Wednesday, supplied by commodity broker Matthes & Porton Bhd.

Prices are quoted in U.S. dollars a metric ton, except for crude palm oil and palm kernel oil, which are in ringgit a ton. Palm kernel oil prices are in ringgit a pikul, a Malaysian measurement equivalent to 60 kilograms.

Refined, bleached and deodorized palm oil, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 710.00 -02.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 702.50 -02.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 665.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Jan/Feb/Mar 647.50 +07.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm olein, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 712.50 -02.50 Unquoted – –

Sept 705.00 -02.50 Unquoted – –

Oct/Nov/Dec 667.50 -07.50 Unquoted – –

Jan/Feb/Mar 650.00 -07.50 Unquoted – –

RBD palm stearin, FOB, Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 695.00 -05.00 Unquoted – –

Palm Fatty Acid Distillate, FOB Malaysian ports

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 602.50 0.00 Unquoted – –

Crude palm oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 2,870.00 -30.00 Unquoted – –

Palm kernel oil, Delivered Basis, South Malaysia

Offer Change Bid Change Traded

Aug 182.00 -02.00 Unquoted – –

($1=MYR4.1900)

DJ China Dalian Grain Futures Closing Prices, Volume – Aug 05

Soybean No. 1

Turnover: 324,918 lots, or 14.97 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-20 4,800 4,800 4,611 4,644 4,779 4,683 -96 262,646 117,730

Nov-20 4,364 4,364 4,266 4,274 4,348 4,295 -53 1,676 2,454

Jan-21 4,346 4,355 4,251 4,264 4,338 4,285 -53 58,947 59,048

Mar-21 4,331 4,331 4,254 4,264 4,328 4,286 -42 293 228

May-21 4,347 4,356 4,281 4,286 4,344 4,296 -48 1,124 4,537

Jul-21 4,346 4,346 4,278 4,288 4,347 4,304 -43 232 401

Corn

Turnover: 678,379 lots, or 15.45 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-20 2,305 2,310 2,283 2,285 2,310 2,296 -14 309,979 268,156

Nov-20 2,268 2,277 2,259 2,263 2,268 2,268 0 22,394 54,954

Jan-21 2,257 2,264 2,245 2,249 2,255 2,253 -2 282,974 890,923

Mar-21 2,288 2,288 2,265 2,273 2,276 2,276 0 10,610 13,496

May-21 2,291 2,296 2,277 2,287 2,291 2,287 -4 42,424 297,815

Jul-21 2,312 2,323 2,304 2,310 2,317 2,313 -4 9,998 32,968

Soymeal

Turnover: 1,501,508 lots, or 43.24 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 2,881 3,110 2,856 3,108 2,909 2,955 46 6 1,000

Sep-20 2,900 2,914 2,870 2,871 2,920 2,889 -31 399,127 643,024

Nov-20 2,925 2,935 2,890 2,893 2,939 2,910 -29 74,164 53,891

Dec-20 2,926 2,937 2,893 2,896 2,945 2,911 -34 38,938 5,623

Jan-21 2,926 2,929 2,884 2,888 2,937 2,901 -36 830,226 1,232,530

Mar-21 2,772 2,774 2,747 2,748 2,778 2,754 -24 2,133 4,610

May-21 2,736 2,736 2,711 2,714 2,737 2,719 -18 156,856 629,175

Jul-21 2,745 2,745 2,731 2,731 2,750 2,740 -10 58 622

Palm Oil

Turnover: 1,280,143 lots, or 74.99 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 – – – 5,748 5,748 5,748 0 0 0

Sep-20 5,952 5,976 5,842 5,886 5,900 5,918 18 983,905 268,138

Oct-20 5,800 5,842 5,736 5,772 5,768 5,798 30 23,736 8,331

Nov-20 5,764 5,764 5,642 5,676 5,706 5,706 0 10,808 3,305

Dec-20 5,740 5,740 5,614 5,648 5,678 5,672 -6 8,640 1,226

Jan-21 5,678 5,688 5,580 5,602 5,648 5,636 -12 248,973 201,252

Feb-21 5,616 5,616 5,616 5,616 5,654 5,616 -38 1 119

Mar-21 – – – 5,618 5,618 5,618 0 0 18

Apr-21 – – – 5,560 5,560 5,560 0 0 151

May-21 5,590 5,606 5,518 5,534 5,582 5,558 -24 4,067 14,533

Jun-21 5,604 5,604 5,550 5,550 5,562 5,570 8 13 2

Jul-21 – – – 5,584 5,584 5,584 0 0 3

Soybean Oil

Turnover: 859,256 lots, or 54.61 billion yuan

Open High Low Close Prev. Settle Ch. Vol Open

Settle Interest

Aug-20 – – – 6,086 6,086 6,086 0 0 1

Sep-20 6,468 6,480 6,320 6,332 6,466 6,396 -70 393,615 205,009

Nov-20 6,460 6,480 6,324 6,344 6,462 6,398 -64 17,229 10,645

Dec-20 6,448 6,448 6,298 6,320 6,438 6,364 -74 4,175 1,809

Jan-21 6,400 6,420 6,258 6,282 6,408 6,324 -84 411,744 447,427

Mar-21 6,336 6,344 6,174 6,230 6,336 6,248 -88 7,995 445

May-21 6,300 6,300 6,154 6,188 6,300 6,204 -96 24,478 62,215

Jul-21 6,292 6,292 6,202 6,222 6,140 6,256 116 20 5

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Ch. is day’s settlement minus previous settlement;

3) Volume and open interest are in lots;

4) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.