The breakout above the early June highs has been more than confirmed, and the mid-Feb gap's upper border at around 3335 is the bulls' next objective. Earlier this spring, I've called for the Feb all-time highs to be challenged - and here we are, getting this close to them.

The bullish bets have been paying off generously in the past weeks and months, and I wasn't alone in making them. But we, the bulls intent on reaping the early benefits of inflation, were in a minority, which is actually a great thing. The less crowded the elevator, the higher it can go.

And this steep a rise that's dealing us one winning trade after another, has the power to go up some more still. The retail investors aren't yet largely in, so this game has at least one more inning to go.

S&P 500 in the Short-Run

I'll start with the daily chart perspective (charts courtesy ofhttp://stockcharts.com):

Thisbreakoutattempt above the early June highs stuck, and has consolidated on solid volume yesterday. That's the kind of price action that makes a healthy uptrend - sellers aren't even willing to step in, and Monday's bullish gap keeps supporting the bulls.

Let's check the credit markets next.

The Credit Markets' Point of View

High yield corporate bonds (HYG ETF) are sputtering on a very short-term basis. Yesterday's barely noticeable decline is though consistent with a sideways consolidation, making further gains likely.

That's even more probable if you look at the investment grade corporate bonds (LQD ETF). Making higher highs and higher lows, that's a textbook definition of an uptrend.

What a great sight as both leading credit market ratios - high yield corporate bonds to short-term Treasuries (HYG:SHY) and investment grade corporate bonds to longer-dated Treasuries (LQD:IEI) - are supporting each other's upswings. One day the former has the baton, the next day the other leads. The direction is clear, enabling higher stock prices.

The overlaid S&P 500 closing prices (black line) is getting farther away from the HYG:SHY ratio. Assuming leadership instead of getting extended, it's sending a message of the bull run having further to go.

With stimulus getting closer, I see stocks largely looking past the ADP non-farm employment change data. The market's sensitivities still lie with more money getting thrown at the issues instead of reflecting the real economy fundamentals. The tale of two economies where the tech is best positioned to thrive - and reassume sectoral leadership (it's slowly but surely happening as we speak).

So far, the propping efforts to bridge the mini-depression are working. The recovery off the March lows has been among the strongest ones when looking at all the WWII stock market rebounds that have made it past the 61.8%Fibonacci retracement. We're still in the "everyone benefits and no one pays" stages of inflation. The canaries in the coal mine flashing danger (hey, this can't last forever) are gold and the dollar.

Volatility and S&P Market Breadth

Volatilityis conducive to further stock gains as the $VIX keeps probing lower values. The late July test of the upper border of the falling wedge has been rejected, and the metric hasn't really looked back since.

The stock upswing can keep going before reaching values consistent with prior advance-decline line local tops, which his true when looking at both its daily and weekly perspectives. The Bullish Percent Index shows we are undeniably in a bull market.

Summary

Summing up,Tuesday's trading consolidated preceding S&P 500 gains, paving the way for stocks to go higher. The Russell 2000 confirmed the bullish spirits, and so did the emerging markets. The fly in the ointment are the disappointing ADP non-farm employment data for they expose the fragility of real economy recovery. Fragility, that may be an understatement. The initial reaction in stocks is to disregard the data, and keep all eyes on the stimulus. It harkens back to the days of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and the mantra of "bad is the new good". Stimulus is coming, and stocks are salivating. Locking in those profits while letting them grow, that's my response.

Thank you for reading today's free analysis. If you would like to receive daily premium follow-ups, I encourage you tosign up for my Stock Trading Alertsto also benefit from the trading action described - the moment it happens. The full analysis includes more details about current positions and levels to watch before deciding to open any new ones or where to close existing ones.

Thank you.

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Strategist

Sunshine Profits: Analysis. Care. Profits.

*****

All essays, research and information found above represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley and Sunshine Profits' associates only. As such, it may prove wrong and be subject to change without notice. Opinions and analyses were based on data available to authors of respective essays at the time of writing. Although the information provided above is based on careful research and sources that are believed to be accurate, Monica Kingsley and her associates do not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. The opinions published above are neither an offer nor a recommendation to purchase or sell any securities. Ms. Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading Monica Kingsleys reports you fully agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make regarding any information provided in these reports. Investing, trading and speculation in any financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley, Sunshine Profits' employees and affiliates as well as members of their families may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in any of the reports or essays, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.