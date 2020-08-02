Have Natural Gas Prices Bottomed ?



Source:Getty Images Natural Gas Futures---Natural gas futures in the September contract settled last Friday in New York at 1.86 while currently trading at 1.85 basically unchanged for the trading week looking for some type of trend to develop to the upside in my opinion. At the current time I am not involved as I am waiting for a bullish trend to develop as I think there's a high probability that a spike bottom was created on June 26th at 1.58 as the commodity markets in general are starting to show signs of life as the U.S dollar continues its bearish trend. Gas prices are now trading above its 20 day but still below its 100 day moving average, however if you take a look at the daily chart major support has developed between 1.60 / 1.65 so look to play this to the upside in the coming weeks ahead as I do believe the risk/reward would be in your favor. The chart structure will also start to improve on a daily basis therefore the monetary risk will be reduced in next week's trade as historically speaking prices are extremely depressed. TREND: MIXED CHART STRUCTURE: IMPROVING VOLATILITY: AVERAGE If you are looking to contact Michael Seery (CTACOMMODITY TRADING ADVISOR) at 1-630-408-3325 I will be more than happy to help you with your trading or visit www.seeryfutures.com TWITTER---@seeryfutures Email: mseery@seeryfutures.com If youre looking to open a Trading Account click on this link www.admis.com There is a substantial risk of loss in futures and futures options. Furthermore, Seery Futures is not responsible for the accuracy of the information contained on linked sites. Trading futures and options is Not appropriate for every investor.

Recent articles from this author

About the author

Michael is the sole owner of SEERYFUTURES.COM which is a commodity futures and options consulting, advisory, and educational firm.

Michael frequently appears on multiple business networks including Bloomberg News, Fox Business, CNBC Worldwide, CNN Business, and Bloomberg TV. He also writes market commentary for several commodity websites and is interviewed for commodity comments by the Wall Street Journal. He is also a guest on First Business, which is a national and internationally syndicated business show.



Michael started his career in 1990 at the Chicago Board of Trade as a runner. He soon worked his way up to becoming a Series 3 broker. He works with seasoned traders as well as novice beginners educating them on trading the futures markets as well as using simple and complex option strategies. Michael covers all markets including grains, metals, energies, and all other futures markets that are traded.



To Michael the biggest lesson any trader needs to learn is risk management. Michael believes this is the most important factor in trading. He also works with traders to help them determine the proper risk for their trading style. Michael has spent a lot of time educating his clients to help them understand trading strategies and trading techniques while enjoying spending quality time with customers going over the markets or just talking general trading philosophies.